Award-winning star Senzo Radebe has joined the cast of Sibongile and the Dlamini s on Mzansi Wethu

The South African actor will be playing the role of Phakamani, a relative of the Dlamini family

However, Mzansi was not too welcoming of this, with some people asking when the show would end

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Senzo has joined the cast of 'Sibongile and The Dlaminis'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Radebe joins Mzansi Wethu's telenovela

Talented Shaka iLembe actor Senzo Radebe has joined the cast of Sibongile and The Dlaminis. The news was not well received online, with people already finding something negative to say.

Senzo made headlines after a woman claimed that he is a deadbeat dad.

According to entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi on his X account, @TVBlogByMlu, Phakamani is a big-headed member of the Njengaye clan, "Senzo Radebe joins the Cast of Mzansi Wethu’s Sibongile and The Dlaminis. He will play Phakamani, a tough, wild relative of the Dlaminis - the son of one of Njengaye’s brothers."

All about Senzo's role as Phakamani

His character is said to be wild and complete opposite the Dlamini family.

According to Irvin Pooe, Senzo "is on a mission to expose the secrets of the Dlamini family, and he is not holding back. Phakamani will come face-to-face with Kwenzo and strip away all the lies surrounding Njengaye’s rise to power and his fortune."

Mzansi was not too welcoming of the news, speculating that the show might get cancelled too.

@mpholaurenml said:

"It's about to get cancelled, too .....just like when he joined Gomora."

@RamaphiriMpho remarked:

"That family annoys me they always get away with their evil ways."

@bryan_pro exclaimed:

"Weeeh! Another wild character."

@mr_coolSiya asked:

"When is this show ending?"

Senzo Radebe responds to claims he is the father of an unknown woman

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Senzo Radebe has hit back at allegations involving him and a Facebook woman who dragged his name through the mud for not supporting their alleged child.

The star said he would consider bringing his lawyers into this drama, saying that he is not her baby's father or the woman's ex-lover.

Source: Briefly News