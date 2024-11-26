South African actor Senzo Radebe has responded to allegations involving him and a woman claiming to be his ex

The Shaka iLembe star is considering bringing his lawyers into this drama, saying he is not her baby's father

The woman went as far as alleging that he is the father of their child and he has neglected them both

Award-winning actor Senzo Radebe has spoken out after he was called a deadbeat by a woman on social media.

Senzo Radebe has asked his accuser to bring evidence to prove that he is the father of her baby. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Radebe slams woman claiming to be her baby mama

Shaka iLembe actor Senzo Radebe is shocked by the allegations made by a woman on Facebook who labelled him a deadbeat dad.

In a video addressing the claims, Senzo stated that he is considering bringing in his lawyers to address the matter.

“I'm not laughing. I am also shocked. I don’t know if I should contact my lawyers because my name is being dragged for something I know nothing of. I do not have a child with this person. I have never dated this person,” he stated.

He even outed her name on Facebook, saying her profile was locked, so he could not access her account. The actor then asked the woman to come forth with evidence to back her claims.

“Please, if you know her, please ask her to make a video and make a video saying I am the father of her child and also verify if everything Musa Khawula is saying is true.”

Musa Khawula shares woman's claims

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula went on X to share that the woman's name is Dikeledi Mthimkhulu, and she is allegedly now a single mother.

"Meet Senzo Radebe's childhood girlfriend, Dikeledi Mthimkhulu. Senzo Radebe and Dikeledi Mthimkhulu have a child together. Senzo has been making countless empty promises to financially support their child and failed to honour his word each time, leaving Dikeledi Mthimkhulu to fend for the child by herself."

A look at Senzo Radebe's new kitchen

In a previous report from Briefly News, Senzo Radebe showed off a glimpse of his new kitchen. The actor amazed his fans and followers with the video of his stunning kitchen.

The actor is on a mission to make his house a home. He recently revealed that he has been putting some work into his house since buying it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News