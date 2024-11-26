The South African talented actor Senzo Radebe recently bagged a new acting gig

The Shaka iLembe actor will be joining the cast of Sibongile and The Dlaminis

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from Senzo's new character

With all the drama regarding the deadbeat allegations happening in Senzo Radebe's life, some good news that could excite his fans and followers came to light.

Recently, it was officially announced that the Shaka ILembe actor bagged a new acting gig, and he will be joining the cast of Mzansi Wethu's favourite show, Sibongile and The Dlaminis.

The news was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Mlunngisi Mbokazi on his Twitter (X) page.

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Senzo Radebe joins the Cast of Mzansi Wethu’s Sibongile and The Dlaminis. He will play Phakamani, a tough, wild relative of the Dlaminis - the son of one of Njengaye’s brothers."

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from Senzo's new character.

"Things are about to shake up on Mzansi Wethu’s hit telenovela Sibongile and The Dlaminis! The talented Senzo Radebe is joining the drama, and he is bringing the heat. He will be playing the role of Phakamani, a relative of the Dlamani family who is the child of Njengaye's brother, and he's also the complete opposite of the Dlaminis.

"He’s on a mission! He enters the picture to expose the secrets of the Dlamini family and he's not holding back. Phakamani will come face-to-face with Kwenzo and strip away all the lies surrounding Njengaye’s rise to power and his fortune."

Senzo Radebe bags international award nomination

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Radebe bagged an international award nomination at the Septimius Awards. He is up for the Best African Actor award. The ceremony will be held in the Netherlands.

Senzo plays the role of Senzangakhona on Shaka iLembe, and he plays alongside Nomzamo Mbatha.

