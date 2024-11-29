A seemingly innocent post by Leleti Khumalo and her spouse unexpectedly caused a stir on social media

The actress is married to Skhuthazo Khanyile, but unfortunately, he has been compared to his wife's ex-husband, Mbongeni Ngema

Social media users didn't mince their words, suggesting that Leleti might have a specific type when it comes to men; hence, they observed the resemblance between the two men

Leleti Khumalo and her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile, looked relaxed while enjoying quality time together. They were hanging out at a harbour, with boats and the ocean creating a beautiful backdrop. The last frame shows the renowned international actor Morgan Freeman, likely serving as a throwback to the couple's previous visit to the location.

Leleti Khumalo’s husband has people saying he looks a lot like Mbongeni Ngema. Image: @diemooiste

South African blogger Musa Khawula shared the image on his Twitter (X) account, prompting his followers to chime in the comments section.

The resemblance is uncanny

Many couldn't help but comment on the striking resemblance between Skhuthazo and Mbongeni. This prompted the conclusion that Leleti, who rose to fame through the acclaimed South African film Sarafina, has a particular type she is drawn to.

_@Bongekile wrote:

"Mbongeni Ngema look alike."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"She has a type."

@Ndiiiamazing added:

"Her taste is on loudspeaker."

@GatsoMicrogreen commented:

"She really has a type."

@OMG_Phimi wrote:

"This is beautiful. I love how private they are. Their children are not even on social media."

@BijaObakhe674 added:

"They are too cute."

The couple clocked their anniversary

The lovely couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, an incredible milestone that started when they first on a plane. They are proud parents to twins Yamukelani Khanyile and Ulwenzile Khanyile.

Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni jetted off to another vacation

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that fans gushed over media personalities Liesl and Dr. Musa Mthombeni after a video of them jetting off to another vacation circulated on social media.

The former Miss SA, Liesl Mthombeni, and her hubby, Dr Musa Mthombeni, are known for trending online and living their best lives at holiday destinations such as Italy and many other parts of the world. This time around, they jetted off for another vacation overseas.

