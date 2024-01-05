Leleti Khumalo attended Mbongeni Ngema's funeral in Durban, where she joined other artists on stage to perform

Ngema, renowned for producing Sarafina! , passed away in a car accident on 27 December 2023

Social media users praised Khumalo for her grace and timeless association with the iconic character of Sarafina

Leleti Khumalo is among South African artists and dignitaries who thronged the International Convention Center in Durban for Mbongeni Ngema's funeral.

Leleti Khumalo joined artists performing 'Freedom is Coming Tomorrow' at Mbongeni Ngema's funeral service. Image: @mbongeningema and @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Leleti Khumalo dances on stage during Mbongeni Ngema's funeral

Mbongeni Ngema's funeral service is underway today in Durban. The star who was popular for producing the iconic movie Sarafina! died on 27 December 2023 after a head-on collision with a truck on his way from the Eastern Cape.

Videos from the legendary playwright's funeral service have been circulating on social media. One video shared by @SiphamandlaGoge on X, (formerly Twitter) shows Sarafina! lead actress Leleti Khumalo, who is also Ngema's ex-wife on stage performing the song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow.

Watch the video below:

Leleti Khumalo praised for being classy

Social media users lauded the actress for being classy. Many even noted that Leleti Khumalo will always be Sarafina to them.

@du4real said:

"Leleti Khumalo will always be Sarafina"

@zothi1606 added:

"Love Leleti, she has acted with so much class."

@James682286761 wrote:

"Protest theatre is a beautiful concept to pursue as a country and artist _ it speaks directly to the government of the day."

@She_giwu said:

"Leleti is such a decent human being. This says so much about her character as a woman."

@KhanyisileMana3 commented:

"Leleti Khumalo is forever Sarafina and Sthandwa saka Madlokovu ❤️for her to stand next to the coffin nearly cried."

Mbongeni Ngema’s friend Themba Ndaba allegedly claims Shaka iLembe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that It's alleged by a close friend and longtime associate of Mbongeni Ngema that the concept for Shaka iLembe was theirs. According to Themba Ndaba, the show, produced by Bomb Productions, was stolen because they did not have money to finance the production.

In the days following Mbongeni Ngema's tragic passing, more details of his life have come to light. According to film producer Themba Ndaba, who had worked with Ngema for many years, they lost out on many productions due to financial constraints.

Source: Briefly News