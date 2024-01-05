The provincial government of KwaZulu Natal have requested to have the Durban Playhouse renamed

Premier of the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube added her voice to the call during her tribute at Mbongeni Ngema’s funeral service

South Africans have supported this call to honour the late playwright and musician

Premier of KwaZulu Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has added her voice to the call for renaming the iconic Durban Playhouse Theatre after the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema. The playwright passed away after being involved in a head-on collision while travelling from the Eastern Cape last week Thursday.

The KZN government is calling for Durban Theatre to be renamed after Mbongeni Ngema.

Source: Getty Images

Dube-Ncube made this name-change proposal on the podium, during her speech at the playwright’s funeral service which was held at the ICC in Durban today.

She said:

“I want to add my voice to the call to rename the Durban Playhouse in honour of the late Mbongeni Ngema.”

The late Durban-born Artist made a significant impact in not only the global entertainment industry but also continued to groom and grow talent in his home city and province. This is why many South Africans, particularly those residing in KwaZulu Natal received this call to honour his name with open arms.

Minister Zizi Kodwa acknowledges name change

According to reports from eNCA, Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa is aware of the calls for the name change. He told eNCA that he was aware of proposals to rename The Playhouse in Durban after Madlokovu (Mbongeni Ngema). He also added that there are plans to erect his statue outside The Playhouse.

South Africans react to proposed name change

@mtolosam said:

“We support”

@smkhize42 said:

“It's the only opportunity that this administration has to redeem itself bcos it has been a cataclysmic failure & shame & how unfortunate could this province be to hv this @ANCKZN leadership that don't only fail to inspire confidence but hv presided over degeneration we live in.”

Leleti Khumalo joins artists performing iconic Sarafina! song Freedom Is Coming Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Leleti Khumalo was among the South African artists and dignitaries who thronged the International Convention Center in Durban for Mbongeni Ngema's funeral.

Videos from the legendary playwright's funeral service were circulating on social media. One video shared by @SiphamandlaGoge on X, (formerly Twitter) showed Sarafina! lead actress Leleti Khumalo, who is also Ngema's ex-wife on stage performing the song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow.

