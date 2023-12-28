President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late icon and veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema

The South African president shared a lengthy tweet on Twitter (X) offering condolences to the Ngema family

Social media users flooded his comment section with their reactions to his tribute.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tributes to Mbongeni Ngema. Image: Leon Neal/Chris Jackson/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African President, who turned 71 this year, also mourned the death of an icon, a veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema.

Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

Mzansi is still mourning the death of the Sarafina! creator who passed away on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023, in a head-on collision car accident in the Eastern Cape.

Recently the president of the country wrote a lengthy tweet on X, formerly Twitter paying his tribute to Ngema. Ramaphosa wrote:

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of our cultural stalwart, Mbongeni Ngema, who has lost his life in a vehicle accident. His masterfully creative narration of our liberation struggle honoured the humanity of oppressed South Africans and exposed the inhumanity of an oppressive regime.

"The many productions he created or to which he contributed inspired resilience and pride among us as fellow South Africans and took South Africa and our continent into the theatres, homes and consciousness of millions of people around the world. May his soul rest in peace."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Ramaphosa's tribute

See some of the comments below:

@Dilika_ shared:

"He portrayed your character very well in Sarafina."

@Mduntanzi wrote:

"You never shared a moment with the artists but you are quick to send your condolences."

@MabonaTt said:

"I have one question for you, why are you still the president of South Africa?"

@LobambaKa commented:

"A man who played your role as a spy very well!"

@sibongilemchasa responded:

"He also taught us about how dangerous you were during apartheid when he played constable Sabela. Kuthiwa uyimpimpi enkulu."

@ModernMakoti replied:

"He played ur character ku sarafina. Sgt Sabela, a spy, askari and umthengisi."

@DumiBlak1 said:

"President of Condolences."

