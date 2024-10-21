Leleti Khumalo and her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile, recently celebrated a milestone in their marriage

The couple marked 12 years of marriage, and Leleti shared the beautiful anniversary message she received from her husband

Mzansi congratulated the pair and wished them even more happy years together

The latest addition to Muvhango, Leleti Khumalo, recently marked another milestone in her love story with her husband.

Leleti Khumalo celebrates wedding anniversary

Our fave, Leleti Khumalo, recently reached a huge milestone in her marriage to Skhuthazo Khanyile.

The couple celebrated 12 years of marriage blisss and the Sarafina! actress shared the lovely message she received from her husband:

"No. 12 is not a bad number, isn’t it? It still feels like yesterday when I met you on that Boeing 737. You looked exceptionally beautiful that day in red linen pants and a shirt. The rest is history.

"Thank you for the fond memories we shared together. You are a supportive friend, wife and a loving mother. The love you show to us as a family is immeasurable. Thank you for the lovely 12 years we have invested in each other."

Mzansi shows love to Leleti Khumalo and Skhuthazo Khanyile

Netizens gushed at the couple and wished them well on their anniversary:

thobilek wrote:

"Happy anniversary, Mashobane omuhle."

South African TV personality, Sorisha Naidoo, said:

"He is too precious. Happy anniversary, you two!"

lallydladla showed love to the couple:

"Happy anniversary to the Khanyiles! Cheers to both of you. Many happy years ahead, love you, guys!"

ladydkhoza responded:

"Happy anniversary, Bahlobo bami, ngalukhumbula lolusuku."

lifalifa_ws posted:

"Happy anniversary, family, nibambane njalo .On those flights, things happened. From Mamncane kaSkhu MaNdosi, God bless you always."

mamngcobo blessed the couple:

"Happy anniversary. God, with His faithfulness, will bless you with many more prosperous ones in Jesus' name."

noma.majija commented:

"Happy anniversary. May the good Lord bless your union always and forever."

bad_option88 was stunned:

"Hebanna, I didn't know that Sarafina was married!"

