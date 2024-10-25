Bonang Matheba recently wished her mystery boyfriend a happy birthday with a sweet message

The media personality has been linked to a local businessman, who the ladies are going crazy over

Fans wished their "brother-in-law" a happy birthday and admired how smitten Queen B is

Gone girl Bonang Matheba couldn't wait to wish her mystery man a happy birthday, and fans are here for it!

Bonang Matheba wishes bae happy birthday

Our fave, Bonang Matheba, sure knows how to get people talking, whether it's her business moves or love life. This time, her mysterious relationship was the topic of discussion yet again.

The celebrated media personality recently took to her Twitter (X) page to announce someone special's birthday and referred to them as the love of her life.

This wouldn't be the first time Queen B had netizens geeking over her mystery man, and it now appears that things are going well in the love department.

She was recently linked to businessman David Phume, who was also rumoured to have celebrated his alleged bae's birthday, and this time, it's his turn:

"Hbd to the LOML!"

Mzansi raves over Bonang Matheba's love life

Fans are loving the gone-girl content and wished Bonang's man a happy birthday:

Keatlar58781065 was delighted:

"Happy birthday to the nation's brother-in-law. Ijooo! If you're happy, and he makes you happy, then we're at peace."

CandyMakgabo said:

"Happy birthday to our national sbara!"

relebohile_77 was curious:

"What special gifts do you have in store for your love?"

Tintswalo777 wrote:

"Happy birthday to sbari. We love him for loving you."

SekgametsiMota2 pleaded:

"Could we please see him now? Happy birthday to our king."

cikymtwesi posted:

"Happy birthday to our son-in-law!"

Sihle_Phama added:

"Cancer and Scorpio. A compatible match!"

Bonang Matheba celebrates B'Dazzled success

