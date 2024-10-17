Bonang Matheba celebrates being named among Forbes' top CEOs - Frontrunner, marking another major milestone in her winning streak

Taking to her X page, the media personality shared her excitement over the recognition and praised her brand, House of BNG

Mzansi fans, including the B-Force, congratulated Bonang, with many expressing pride and inspiration from her success

Bonang Matheba is in her winning era, and we love it for her. The larger-than-life media personality recently celebrated a major feat.

Bonang Matheba shared a post to celebrate her success. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bonang Matheba celebrates making it to the Forbes

Bonang Matheba is securing the bag. The media personality who has been on a winning streak lately recently celebrated being named among Forbes' top CEOs - Frontrunner.

Taking to her X page, the Being Bonang star shared a picture showing the feat and celebrated bagging another accolade. She wrote:

"…we made @forbesafrica this month too. Top CEOs - FrontRunner. 🥳🥂 YASSSS to my baby, @houseofbng. 🇿🇦🥂"

Mzansi congratulates Bonang Matheba

The star's fans, affectionately known as the B-Force, flooded her page with congratulatory messages. Many said she deserves the success, despite recent reports about her alcohol brand BNG's demise.

@YOUNGPRINCERSA said:

"I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"

@IamEriOluwa commented:

"Well deserved 👏🏾 Can't wait to grab my copy. I once wrote about her too. It's worth every line. Take a read 👇🏾"

@Londy_Mazwide_ said:

"I’m inspired 😇"

@Hilary_Thobela added:

"Congratulations my Queen🥳🥳❤️❤️💐💐🔥🔥"

@chaba_charles commented:

"Congratulations Queen B 👏👏💐🥂🥂🥳🥳🥳"

@Mphoroz0 wrote:

"Well done CEO Bonang Matheba 🥰"

@BerylMbele72092 said:

"Congratulations 🎉💃🏼 Pop some BNG🍾🥂"

@Sam_Shabane_ said:

"Well done Bonang. We as South Africans are proud of you."

@Terence88512836 said:

"South Africa must make it clear in live TV that your the boss lady."

@Zinhle94198733 noted:

"You give us bragging rights ❤️❤️"

