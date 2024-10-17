Bonang Matheba Celebrates Being Named Among Forbes’ Top CEOs – Frontrunner, SA Reacts: “Congrats”
- Bonang Matheba celebrates being named among Forbes' top CEOs - Frontrunner, marking another major milestone in her winning streak
- Taking to her X page, the media personality shared her excitement over the recognition and praised her brand, House of BNG
- Mzansi fans, including the B-Force, congratulated Bonang, with many expressing pride and inspiration from her success
Bonang Matheba is securing the bag. The media personality who has been on a winning streak lately recently celebrated being named among Forbes' top CEOs - Frontrunner.
Taking to her X page, the Being Bonang star shared a picture showing the feat and celebrated bagging another accolade. She wrote:
"…we made @forbesafrica this month too. Top CEOs - FrontRunner. 🥳🥂 YASSSS to my baby, @houseofbng. 🇿🇦🥂"
Mzansi congratulates Bonang Matheba
The star's fans, affectionately known as the B-Force, flooded her page with congratulatory messages. Many said she deserves the success, despite recent reports about her alcohol brand BNG's demise.
@YOUNGPRINCERSA said:
"I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"
@IamEriOluwa commented:
"Well deserved 👏🏾 Can't wait to grab my copy. I once wrote about her too. It's worth every line. Take a read 👇🏾"
@Londy_Mazwide_ said:
"I’m inspired 😇"
@Hilary_Thobela added:
"Congratulations my Queen🥳🥳❤️❤️💐💐🔥🔥"
@chaba_charles commented:
"Congratulations Queen B 👏👏💐🥂🥂🥳🥳🥳"
@Mphoroz0 wrote:
"Well done CEO Bonang Matheba 🥰"
@BerylMbele72092 said:
"Congratulations 🎉💃🏼 Pop some BNG🍾🥂"
@Sam_Shabane_ said:
"Well done Bonang. We as South Africans are proud of you."
@Terence88512836 said:
"South Africa must make it clear in live TV that your the boss lady."
@Zinhle94198733 noted:
"You give us bragging rights ❤️❤️"
Bonang Matheba celebrates her show's success on SABC plus
