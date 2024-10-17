The South African media personality Bonang Matheba had something to celebrate recently

The star shared her excitement after it was announced that her reality TV show B'Dazzled was the most-watched on SABC Plus

SABC Plus shared the announcement of Bonang's milestone on their social media pages

Bonang Matheba celebrated her career milestone. Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

Yass, Queen! South African media personality Bonang Matheba has done it again, celebrating her show milestone on social media.

B'Dazzled becomes most-watched show on SABC Plus

The South African media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba became the talk of the town after netizens were stunned to learn how much Bonang Matheba's BNG drinks cost now after suffering a significant decline.

Recently, Queen B had something to celebrate as her show B'Dazzled became the most-watched show on SABC Plus two months after reports said that her reality TV show received low ratings.

SABC Plus announced Bonang's show on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Shining at the top! B'Dazzled with @Bonang has taken the crown as the most-watched show on SABC Plus! With style, glamour, and captivating moments, it’s no wonder this show is dazzling the nation! #TopOnSABC+ #StillHome."

See the post below:

Responding to the announcement on social media, Bonang Matheba buzzed with excitement as she celebrated her win on her Twitter (X) page.

She wrote:

"Wonderful!! @SABCPlus, we DID it, bestie!"

See the post below:

Fans celebrated with Bonang

Many fans flooded the comment section, celebrating with Matheba. Here's what they had to say:

@vusi_mygy commented:

"Congrats."

@kay_living_ said:

"Congratulations B."

@TswanaBoy99 responded:

"Congratulations Queen."

@Siyabonga671 tweeted:

"We don't call @Bonang Queen B for nothing."

@Mphoroz0 replied:

"We did it my love."

@shad_myshadz said:

"Congratulations Queen B."

Bonang Matheba stuns with Miss SA gowns

