Tyla's deluxe album has gone gold, marking another significant milestone for the singer following the success of her hit song, Water

Fans, known as the Tygers, flooded social media platform X with congratulatory messages, celebrating her achievement

Tyla proudly shared the news with her followers, highlighting her continuous rise in the music industry

Tyla has achieved another major feat just a few days after releasing her much-awaited deluxe album. The star celebrated her project's success on social media.

Tyla celebrated her album going gold. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Tyla's deluxe album goes gold

Tyla is the queen of music. The singer, who has been on a winning streak since the release of her hit song Water, celebrated another major milestone.

Taking to her page on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the Grammy Award winner announced that her album TYLA had reached gold status. She tweeted:

"MY ALBUM WENT GOLDDDDDD"

South Africans celebrate Tyla's success

Social media was awash with congratulatory messages from the singer's fans and followers, affectionately known as the Tygers.

@StHonorable said:

"No DNA Just RSA! Keep flying, little sister, and show the world what it means to be born in a winning nation."

@tylasbodyguard commented:

"First African female artist AND fastest African album PERIOD to achieve this 🙂‍↕"

@daivymag added:

"We are proud of you Tyla 🇿🇦"

@Antoniosmooth51 wrote:

"Oh yes it’s soooooo deserving!"

@wickednewshub said:

"Congratulations tyla. so incredibly deserving of every achievement. we love you."

@CWTurner3rd added:

"Congratulations? I wasn't aware we were still celebrating gold records."

@BLP_Sean said:

"Congratulations Tyla. No DNA just RSA keep flying the flag high 🥳🇿🇦"

@brbenton384 added:

"Congratulations Sweet Lady! We are very Proud of you, Super Star. Praise God! Continue to fly Our Flag High 🇿🇦"

@Call_me_gulabo added:

"Congratulations Tyla. so incredibly deserving of every achievement. we love you."

Tyla’s album promo impresses fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that internationally recognised Tyla left social media users unable to contain their amazement after seeing how she promoted her upcoming deluxe album in the streets of New York.

The music page Pop Base shared a video of the promo on the popular social media streaming platform X, which attracted many comments.

