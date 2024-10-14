The South African singer Tyla recently scooped yet another award this year

The Grammy award winner won the Song of The Year Award at the DSTV Content Creator Awards

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Tyla Scooped another award at the DSTV Content Creator Awards. Image: Jamie McCarthy

The talented South African singer Tyla has done it again as she scooped another award this year.

Tyla wins the DSTV Content Creator Award

Social media has been buzzing with excitement about the 22-year-old Tyla's winning streak. This was after the star announced that she would head to Mzansi this festive season.

The Grammy Award winner recently scooped another award at the DTSV Content Creator Awards. The Jump hitmaker won the Song of the Year Award, though she wasn't there to collect it. The ceremony was held on Saturday, 12 October 2024, at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The organiser posted the news of Tyla scooping the awards on their Instagram page alongside other winners.

They wrote:

"The Song of the Year Award powered by @947joburg goes to @tyla for Water! This track didn’t just top the charts; it became the anthem of the year. From viral TikTok challenges to dominating our playlists, it brought all the vibes and took over the culture! #DStvCCA #ContentCreatorAwardsSA."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Tyla

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, congratulating the 22-year-old on winning an award. See some of the reactions below:

lishakandenge wrote:

"You tagged the wrong Tyla."

mustb_busisiwe_ab commented:

"Yess mama."

lizellebecca responded:

"Absolutely!"

itskarabomawasha said:

"Congrats Tyla."

cmal.lie replied:

"Wow, Tyla."

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Tyla leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and collecting numerous awards.

