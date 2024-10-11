The fabulous Anele Mdoda is gearing up to host the upcoming DStv Content Creator Awards

The media personally was recently announced as the leading lady set to celebrate local creatives taking the content world by storm

Her supporters are rooting for her and already know they're set for a night of laughs and entertainment

Anele Mdoda says she can't wait to celebrate and honour local content creators. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is excited to take on the stage at the anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards.

Anele Mdoda speaks on DStv Content Creator Awards

As fans gear up for the anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards, Anele Mdoda highlighted the importance of giving credit where it's due.

Having been announced as the host back in September 2024, the outspoken media personality said she was glad to be chosen as the person to bring attention to local content creators:

"I have always been the advocate, the promoter, the pusher, the supporter, the wings beneath the wings of talent."

She spoke to IOL about the evolution of content creation that went from depending on your TV to now having an endless supply of entertainment at the palm of your hand, further highlighting her favourite creators:

"Just 10 years ago, I had to switch on a TV to be entertained. Now, I jump onto TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and a South African would have just uploaded a piece of content that would crack me up.

"I love what Nina Hastie does, what Nadia Jaftha does. I like Robot Boii and JamJam, the comedian. I get all the good stuff!"

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12 October 2024 and voting officially closed on 27 September.

Mzansi shows love to Anele Mdoda

Netizens are looking forward to their captain steering the ship of what's expected to be a night to remember:

South African media personality, K Naomi, said:

"Oh wow, amazing!"

sinethemba.sijula was excited:

"This is brilliant! I can’t wait!"

aminawilliamsza was impressed:

"On the nail! Congratulations on your strides thus far, Anele!"

manuela_one_eyed_jack posted:

"So stoked! Roll on 12 Oct, can’t wait!"

freckledfacekayla cheered:

"Oh, captain, my captain!"

Source: Briefly News