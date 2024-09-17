Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has responded to the damning allegations regarding Ocean Basket

This follows news reports that the eatery was facing allegations of paying workers using tips

After calling for people to boycott Ocean Basket, Mzansi added their opinions on the matter

Anele Mdoda wants Ocean Basket to be boycotted following recent allegations. Image: zintathu

Anele Mdoda added her voice to the Ocean Basket scandal after the restaurant was accused of underpaying their workers.

Anele Mdoda says boycott Ocean Basket

947 radio host Anele Mdoda reacted to a news headline accusing Ocean Basket of paying their workers using tips.

Sunday World reported that the eatery faced allegations of paying workers using tips, contravening the National Minimum Wage Age Act.

"Rubbish!!!! Boycott Ocean Basket."

Mzansi agrees with Anele Mdoda

Netizens added their opinions, with some speaking against this practice.

@instantbiz1 argued:

"Restaurants should be clear with their strategy and say it out loud, we hire entrepreneur's only, that can run small business of good serving food and paid by customers. Straight forward. It seem to me they treat waiters as standalone businesses.

@ZikhonaTshona stated:

"And it's not the first time we hear about them and tips."

@jaybug1313 added:

"Exploitation in this industry is very high because laws don't protect employees, employees are scared to speak out because of fear to lose their jobs and desperation."

@khandizwe_chris argued:

"We actually need some sort of law that will enable the government to deploy auditors to dig deep in these establishments and make sure that there is not even one labour Law that is being broken."

@PhilaJMadondo replied:

"SAns are called lazy when they demand a basic salary at these establishments. Restaurants employ illegal undocumented foreigners who are forced to have such humiliating conditions of employment. This is a norm in the restaurant sector, has been so for years."

J'Something's Artistry under fire

In a previous report from Briefly News, J'Something's restaurant, Artistry, is the latest eatery to be accused of mistreating employees. This follows the social media uproar over the Babel restaurant drama.

A user alleged that waitresses at Artistry are exploited and not paid properly, sparking outrage.

