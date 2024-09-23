The late Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, has found new love again after the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was murdered

A close source to the Meyiwa family disclosed that Mkhize has a new partner, and they are planning to tie the knot

The source also mentioned that the Meyiwa family has given Mandisa their blessing to remarry

Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, is set to remarry. Image: mandisamkhize01/ Anesh Debiky

Social media is buzzing with news about Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, whose love is life led by a close person with the Meyiwa family.

Mandisa Mkhize to remarry 10 years after Senzo's death

The late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, has made headlines on social media after it was revealed that she has found love again.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews shared on its Twitter (X) page that Senzo Meyiwa's widow is set to remarry with her new partner, whom she has allegedly been with for quite some time now.

The news page also mentioned that a close source to the Meyiwa family disclosed that the family had given Mandisa their blessing to marry her partner ten years after Senzo's death.

The post reads:

"Senzo Meyiwa's widow Mandisa Mkhize set to marry, receives blessings from family. It has been revealed that Mandisa, who was facing marital issues with Senzo before his tragic death, is now in a new relationship..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mandisa getting married again

Shortly after the news about Mandisa was shared on social media, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@187Mlu wrote:

"Congratulations to her. We will be there celebrating her wedding."

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"She should move on."

@emily_teffoME replied:

"A huge congratulations to her."

@The_A_Wagon commented:

"It's time she moved on with her life."

@fmkuseli tweeted:

"She was supposed to keep it private or else Kelly will come after her husband again."

@LwandileLanga1 reacted:

"Lucky man. Hopefully, he will treat her well; this woman has been through a lot and deserves nothing but tender care. The fact that the Meyiwa family is by her side is testimony to her character. Congratulations Mandisa."

Witness says Kelly Khumalo’s phone was wiped day after murder

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's cell phone records were the main talking point on Thursday, 28 July, during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The fourth state witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, a national cold case investigation unit member, revealed some never-before-heard information about the late Orlando Pirates' girlfriend's cell phone records.

