Sasko Halts Bread Production After Rodent Found in Bread; Netizens Defend Them
- A Sasko plant in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended production shortly after a rat was found in one of the bread slices
- A video of the stunning discovery went viral, and for a while, South Africans slammed the brand
- However, some defended Sasko and believed that there was a ploy to sabotage the brand, and others said they would still buy the bread
JOHANNESBURG — Despite Sasko's KwaZulu-Natal plant announcing that it has suspended production because of the discovery of a rat, some South Africans have pledged to continue to support the brand.
Sasko suspends production
The South African reported that Sasko, which Pioneer Food owns, launched an investigation into their bread production. This was after a rat was discovered in a loaf of bread. The customer who found the bread was told that nothing would happen to them had they consumed the ratty bread.
In a statement, Sasko said the discovery of the rat bread shocked and devastated them. However, the investigation revealed no rodent or other infestation and no sign of failure in their food safety and quality control systems.
Netizens still support Sasko
Netizens on Facebook still supported the brand, and some made lighthearted jokes about the discovery.
Warona Milano said:
"I would have thought it was a new recipe and ate it."
Alick Masori said:
"It looks like someone wanted to take down the bakery by tarnishing its image."
Anton J Jansen said:
"I won't be happy finding anything that doesn't belong in my food. However, accidents do happen."
Mpume Nolwandle Msomi said:
"Bread with rat is a great combo in another country."
Budi Macasky said:
"That slice doesn't look like a Sasko bread original."
Man checks for rat in bread
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man conducted an extreme bread-checking method when he bought bread at a store.
The gent went viral after posting a video of himself scrutinising a loaf of bread before purchasing it, leaving netizens in stitches.
