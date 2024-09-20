Sasko, owned by Pioneer Foods, slammed claims that it recalled its products after another rat was found in a loaf of bread

A resident from Leondale in Ekurhuleni found a rodent in a loaf of bread, and while it admitted to the discovery, Sasko is not cancelling product distribution

South Africans became disgusted, and some called on the government to intervene in the rodent saga

JOHANNESBURG — Sasko denied reports that it recalled its product after another rat was found in a loaf of bread.

Sasko is not recalling products

According to IOL, Sasko went on social media and shared a statement denying reports that 200,00 loaves of bread were recalled from shop shelves. The company said the reports are false and have no basis in the reports.

What you need to know about the Sasko saga

Sasko officially responded to the video of the woman in KwaZulu Natal who found a rat in her loaf of bread and confirmed that there was a rat in the loaf

Another woman found a rat in her bread, which she bought at a Spar in Ekurhuleni

South Africans were disgusted by the discoveries, and some believed it was grounds for a lawsuit

Netizens disgusted

Social media users commenting on Facebook called for stern action against the company.

Tina Van Winkel said:

"The health department should step in."

Alv IN said:

"Sasko, don't think you can't fall. Tupperware did and they didn't have this issue. You are just a fly in the sky, my friend."

Mathandi Mambili said:

"I suspect sabotage by employees for different reasons. Company infighting."

Sisabongs M Olifant said:

"This is bad. It might be their downfall if they don't act wisely."

Engela Rorke Bouwer asked:

"Why is the rat not sliced like the bread?"

