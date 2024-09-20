Ekurhuleni Woman Finds Rotten Butternut Squash From Fresh Produce Store
- A woman from Ekmurhuleni's mother found an unpleasant surprise waiting for her when she got home from Food Lovers Market
- She bought butternut squash with her groceries and when she arrived she found that the butternut squash was rotten to the core
- Briefly News spoke to the woman's daughter who was disappointed in the store
- Food Lovers Market spoke to Briefly News about the incident and said they were not aware of the rotten food in their store
EKURHULENI — A woman from Midrand in Ekurhuleni got the surprise of her life when she came home from the store and found that she bought rotten butternut squash.
Woman buys rotten butternut
The woman, whose identity has been withheld, spoke to Briefly News about her mother's experience. She revealed that her mother bought groceries at Food Lovers Market in Greenstone Mall in Greenstone, Ekurhuleni. She was, however, stunned when she found that the butternut squash she bought was rotten.
"I'm so disappointed," she told Briefly News.
Briefly News speaks to Food Lovers
Food Lovers Market responded to Briefly News's questions about the incident.
"Firstly, we were not aware of the incident, and the butternuts were spoiled in this manner because of the poor quality from the market store," the store said.
"It may (have been) caused by not rotating the stock.The audits were done regularly ,internally and externally by (an) outsourced head office company. (The) stock is received daily and checked by the receiving manager and fruit &veg supervisor," she said.
The shop also called on the customer to reach out to them to communicate to them about the rotten butternt issue.
Rat found in Sasko bread
In a related article, Briefly News reported that another rat was found in a loaf of Sasko bread, leaving many stunned.
The woman shared her experience on TikTok and explained that she bought the Sasko in Leondale, Ekurhuleni.
