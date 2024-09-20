A woman from Ekmurhuleni's mother found an unpleasant surprise waiting for her when she got home from Food Lovers Market

She bought butternut squash with her groceries and when she arrived she found that the butternut squash was rotten to the core

Briefly News spoke to the woman's daughter who was disappointed in the store

Food Lovers Market spoke to Briefly News about the incident and said they were not aware of the rotten food in their store

A woman was dissapointed in a rotten butternut her mother bought at Food Lovers Market. Images: Patstock and JGI/ Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI — A woman from Midrand in Ekurhuleni got the surprise of her life when she came home from the store and found that she bought rotten butternut squash.

Woman buys rotten butternut

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, spoke to Briefly News about her mother's experience. She revealed that her mother bought groceries at Food Lovers Market in Greenstone Mall in Greenstone, Ekurhuleni. She was, however, stunned when she found that the butternut squash she bought was rotten.

"I'm so disappointed," she told Briefly News.

The rotten butternut squash her mother found.

Source: Facebook

Briefly News speaks to Food Lovers

Food Lovers Market responded to Briefly News's questions about the incident.

"Firstly, we were not aware of the incident, and the butternuts were spoiled in this manner because of the poor quality from the market store," the store said.

"It may (have been) caused by not rotating the stock.The audits were done regularly ,internally and externally by (an) outsourced head office company. (The) stock is received daily and checked by the receiving manager and fruit &veg supervisor," she said.

The shop also called on the customer to reach out to them to communicate to them about the rotten butternt issue.

