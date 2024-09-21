Earlier this week, a young woman claimed to have seen pieces of a rodent in her SASKO loaf of bread

Briefly News reached out to the bread company for their comment on the video the woman shared on TikTok

SASKO noted that based on their visual assessment of the media material, they determined that the dough was burnt, not rodent-infused

SASKO shared a statement concerning a woman claiming she found a rodent in her bread. Images: @andilemalope_13 / TikTok, slowmotiongli / Getty Images

After a second woman in Gauteng claimed she found a rodent in her bread, many people lost faith in the bread company linked to the incident. Briefly News reached out to SASKO for their comment concerning the situation.

SASKO reacts to rodent claims

On 19 September, Briefly News contacted SASKO, sending the TikTok video of Gauteng-based woman Andile Malope (@andilemalope_13) showing app users what she thought she saw in the last slice of her bread.

Take a look at the video below:

Clare O'Donovan, a partner at the public relations company FleishmanHillard, shared SASKO's response to the claims of finding a rodent in the food:

"We are aware of the incident raised by Andile Malope and have engaged her on the matter as we take food safety and quality concerns very seriously and are committed to addressing any issues that may arise thoroughly.

Unfortunately, we were unable to view the sample as the consumer had discarded it."

The company added:

"Based on the visual assessment from our quality team of the media material shared, it is our determination that the dough was burnt, which does happen occasionally and by extreme exception in the baking process."

The statement explained that these exceptions occur when small pieces of dough remain stuck in the baking pan from a previous batch and rebaked with the new batch. They appear dark in colour and pose no risk to consumers.

They concluded:

"Please be advised that any media reporting concerning a SASKO product recall is factually incorrect. We can categorically confirm that we have not issued any recall notices, and our products continue to meet safety and quality standards."

KZN woman finds rodent in bread

Briefly News also reported on Nombulelo Mkumla, who discovered a rat in her slices of bread on 31 August.

She noted in a Facebook post that she received communication from someone from SASKO on 7 September and was angered by the response she got from the company.

