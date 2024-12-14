A man who was getting married went viral among South Africans on social media due to his alleged backstory

In a clip posted on X, the groom put on an epic display to celebrate his special day while parading his bride

Online users were raving about the man who seemed eager to walk down the aisle after his alleged ex spilled the tea

A groom recently got millions of views on X following a drama about his marriage. The man impressed people with his conduct at his wedding, but there was more at play in the background.

Man celebrating marriage to baby mama exposed by ex. Image @HikatekileUnati

Source: TikTok

Many people had a lot to say after seeing the happy man enjoy his wedding. Online users were in awe of the delighted groom, but most were invested in his alleged previous relationship with a different woman.

Groom celebrates wedding day

In a video reshared by @hikatekileunati on X, a Pedi couple got married. They were beautifully dressed in traditional attire, and the groom was dancing up a storm.

A person who looks like the same man appeared in a video by @shezi2293 on TikTok. She alleged that he lied about being with his baby mama when he actually paid lobola. Watch the videos:

SA applauds man

People remarked on the groom's happiness. Many were happy to see that the man was excited about his marriage. Other threw shade over allegation made by the lady on TikTok. Read the comments below:

@AlungaWela commented:

"Idk if I’ve seen a happier groom 😭"

@ThabangTalks wrote:

"It's encouraging to see baby daddies marry their baby mommas. 🥳"

@BrianTsabadi said:

"I have so much respect for gents that move like this because WHAT? 🤣"

@WinnieChloe2 pointed out:

"He's very happy 😂 like a man who has got the love of his life back 😂"

@Mfundiso_Miya speculated:

"Girl was just a distraction. That man is over the moon😭"

@CityBoyElle remarked:

"The biggest loser is the wife for marrying a cheater 😭"

