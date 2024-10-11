Grammy Award-winning -singer had the spotlight on herself again after pulling an exciting promo idea for the upcoming deluxe version of her debut album, Tyla

The singer is one of the most famous names in the global entertainment scene, and she has awards to prove that

The singer and her team's creativity wowed her fans after seeing a video of how she marketed her album

Tyla's self-titled Delux album promo impresses her music lovers. Image by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic - Gilbert Flores/ Billboard Source: Getty Images

Internationally recognised Tyla left social media users unable to contain their amazement after seeing how she promoted her upcoming deluxe album in the streets of New York.

The music page Pop Base shared a video of the promo on the popular social media streaming platform X, which attracted many comments.

The album promo entertained fans

The post shared on Pop Base shows a gigantic tiger statue driving around the streets of New York in a trailer written by Tyla World.com. Two are pictures, and one is a short video clip.

The post caption read:

"Massive tiger travels through NYC in honour of Tyla’s deluxe album dropping tonight."

Watch the clip in the post:

Tyla's fans share their excitement

As expected, the singer's music lovers were not disappointed by the Truth Or Dare hitmaker. Social media users took to the comment section to praise Tyla for her creativity.

User @Dulguun Maida detailed:

"Only in NYC would a tiger stroll through the streets for Tyla's new album drop. Talk about making an entrance!"

User @Inaya complimented:

"What a creative way to celebrate Tyla’s deluxe album release! A massive tiger in NYC is sure to turn heads and capture the excitement."

User @Sara shared:

"Now, this is how u promote an album. Take notes, Ariana Grande."

User @Naveen Faizy added:

"Wow, even the tiger couldn’t resist Tyla’s album! Guess it's on the prowl for some fresh beats and city vibes. Let’s just hope it doesn’t start a mosh pit in Times Square."

User @KittyK commented:

"This is such a unique way to celebrate Tyla’s album launch! A massive tiger in NYC definitely grabs attention and adds an exciting twist to the release. Can’t wait to check out the deluxe album!"

User @Haris said:

"Tyla's deluxe album is UNLEASHED! Literally, a massive tiger is taking over NYC."

Tyla receives praise for affordable Mzansi concert

In another Briefly News article, Tyla was praised by her local fans for keeping her South Africa concert ticket prices affordable.

Her music lovers appreciated the gesture, considering the state of the country's economy.

