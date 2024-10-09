The South African singer and songwriter Tyla has bagged multiple nominations at the MTV EMA Awards

The Grammy Award winner was nominated in four different categories at the Awards

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the singer on social media

Tyla was nominated at the MTV EMA Awards. Image: Taylor Hill

Our girl Tyla has done it again this year as she achieved another career milestone recently, bagging more award nominations.

Tyla scores 4 MTV EMA Awards nominations

The talented South African singer and songwriter Tyla has once again made headlines on social media after she announced new dates for her Mzansi shows in December 2024.

Recently, the Grammy Award winner had social media abuzz after it was revealed that she had scored four MTV EMA Awards nominations this year. The Jump hitmaker was nominated for four categories: Best New Act, Best Afrobeats Act, Best R&B Act, and Best African Act.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the news of Tyla's nominations on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Tyla scores four nominations at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Tyla is nominated in the categories: Best New Act, Best Afrobeats Act, Best R&B Act and Best African Act."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Tyla

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, congratulating the 22-year-old singer on her nominations. Here's what they had to say:

@_officialMoss praised the singer:

"Congratulations… I know she’s definitely bringing something home."

@bad_option88 congratulated Tyla:

"This one will definitely bring it home."

@NdlovuVincentia wrote:

"Congratulations, keep flying high."

@dreamqqueen777 responded:

"Oh she keeps getting nominations."

@Doc_rebel91 replied:

"The way things stand 4/4."

@S_Gwiliza commented:

"Ndine Post Traumatic Stress disorder Everytime I see this lady."

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Tyla leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and collecting numerous awards.

