South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo got trolled on social media for the Nelson Mandela drama

Sizwe Dhlomo confidently said he was not dead, stating that the reports were untrue; however, they were

Netizens poked fun at the media star, saying he always thinks he is right despite being wrong

Sizwe Dhlomo will never rest regarding the sentiments he shared about the former President, Nelson Mandela. Just recently, social media users reminded him of his blunder, and they are having a field day.

Sizwe Dhlomo's comments on Nelson Mandela come back to haunt him

Social media never forgets, and they will constantly remind Sizwe Dhlomo about his embarrassing moment.

In 2023, Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media to state that the reports about Nelson Mandela's demise were untrue.

"The reports about Mandela are not true. There was a bit of a scare with his respiratory equipment at around 20:30, but right now, he is fine."

It would later be announced that he passed away on 5 December 2013 at the age of 95.

@MvelaseP ignited the debate on X:

SA pokes fun at Sizwe Dhlomo

Netizens trolled Sizwe Dhlomo and poked fun at him for always thinking he is right when it comes to debates.

@TheEazyEd replied:

"From that day, he decided he is always right. Even when he is wrong, he is right."

@TeeMediwane laughed:

"Tell them the North remembers 😂😂😂"

@sthedoingthings speculated:

"By the way he knows things, I think he was right, and things changed moments later."

@Divinef72544775 stated:

"The gag is that man was dead for a good 5 to 6 months, they had to announce it much later, for reasons best known to them."

@ntoshanem joked:

"The day we learnt the phrase "Critical but stable."

