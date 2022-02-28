Sizwe Dhlomo Has Mzansi Laughing After Making “An Historic” English Correction

Sizwe Dhlomo has found himself caught right in the middle of an internet joke after making an incorrect grammar correction

The media personality thought he was on to something when he 'fixed' an article misuse by a verified social media account

Netizens went ham at the idea of Dhlomo being so adamant that was right when everyone knew just how wrong he was

Radio host Sizwe Dhllomo has become a laughing stock after giving a failed English lesson. The celeb took it upon himself to correct Market Watch's Twitter page and their incorrect use of articles. After finding out that Sizwe's English bundles were depleted when he delivered that lesson, many laughed as they felt he should have kept it to himself.

Sizwe Dhlomo left the internet laughing after he made an incorrect English correction. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

South African Twitter has no remorse for Sizwe Dhlomo. The peeps were left in stitches as they watched the student become the teacher.

Sizwe took to Twitter to give Market Watch an English lesson that came right back to bite him. Tweeps did not miss out on the opportunity to laugh at Dhlomo and bring him down from his high horse.

@ChrisExcel wrote:

"One thing about Sizwe Dhlomo. No matter how wrong he is..... Thou he knows deep down he is wrong. He won't go down without a fight. What a legend."

@MrNiceGuy012345:

"Sizwe might be influential, but he is so wrong there. It's even embarrassing that he wants to defend that mistake. He should just shhhhhhhh."

@att_msb tweeted:

"I can't believe Sizwe is sticking to his guns, he even said the h in historic is silent that's why "an" hayi hayi."

@Tsoro45 said:

"Then why is Sizwe correcting people if both are acceptable."

Sizwe Dhlomo is no stranger to conflict. The radio personality was reported to have had an argument with Unathi Nkayi that led to her being fired from Kaya959. IOL reported that the two celebs were still not on good terms with each other, especially after leaked voice recordings of their altercation surfaced.

