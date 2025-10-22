South African talented actresses Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sonia Mbele will be joining eTV's Scandal!

The news about the veteran stars joining the show was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show, adding new cast members

Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sonia Mbele bagged new acting gigs. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ayeye! Mzansi's favourite soapie, Scandal!, is about to get lit as they excitedly announced three new actresses who will be joining the show. This announcement came after it was reported that Scandal! will be getting canned.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on social media that Sonia Mbele, Jo-Anne Reyneke, and Camilla Waldman will join the cast for its final season.

He wrote:

"Jo-Anne Reyneke plays Buyi “Keyes” Mlotshwa, a powerful talent scout and media boss who turns unknowns into stars. Glamorous and ambitious, she’s respected and feared in the world of fame and fortune. Sonia Mbele plays Mamsie, a charming but cunning woman with a love for drama and 90s glamour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Behind her vintage style hides a master manipulator who always gets more than she came for. Camilla Waldman plays Nina Bishop, a top defence attorney known for her calm, ruthless precision and relentless drive to win in the courtroom."

See the post below:

According to Kaya959, Head Writer and Creative Producer of the show, Grace Mahlaba shared that these stars will be bringing in an exciting new storyline before it closes its final curtains.

"With Camilla, Jo-Anne, and Sonia joining us, we can share stories that feel deeper and more connected to the world our viewers know. Each of these women shows both strength and vulnerability in her own way, and we think audiences will be excited by what’s ahead.

"This season, we’re focusing on ambition, reinvention, and power—qualities that fit both these actresses and the roles they’ll play. Their arrival means more than just new faces; it’s a chance to grow the emotional and dramatic world of Scandal," she said.

Fans react to the new cast members joining Scandal!

Shortly after the announcement was made, many fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show, adding new faces. Here's what they had to say:

@LiL_JayGT said:

"Sonia coming back on screen is an economic indicator."

@SelfieRunnerZA wrote:

"I thought Sonia Mbele said she’s done with being an actress?"

@Sharon_R_Nyika mentioned:

"They want to go out with a bang. The Nhloso family really ruined a good thing. That Ethembeni storyline is whack."

@chestermayifo responded:

"This was very unnecessary. #etvScandal had a winning formula. The spin-off was unnecessary providing that the show was still airing."

Actress Sonia Mbele joins 'Scandal!' Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Charles Phasha discusses his role as Lebone on Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Charles Phasha, who has starred on Nikiwe, Isibaya, and Generations, recently opened up about his role on Scandal!

The talented actor recently landed the character of Tlhogi's uncle, Lebone, on the eTV soapie. Fans of the show have been dragging the actor's character on social media since joining the show.

Source: Briefly News