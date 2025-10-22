Married at First Sight star Palesa Mphakhi's management team issued a statement addressing the backlash she received

Mphaki was in an interview on Podcast and Chill alongside Makoto Phumodi on 16 October 2025

The management company mentioned that Palesa would release her own apology and statement to address the disgruntled fans

The drama follows Married At First Sight South Africa even after Season 2 was concluded. This time, Palesa Mphakhi is in the spotlight for the remarks she made during her interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

However, her management team has opted to do damage control, and this only came after the public outcry.

Mphaki's team addresses fans

In a statement, Bepro Management Consultancy noted how the audience responded to Mphaki's remarks. They expressed that they are not in support of statements that may leave people distressed.

The statement, however, does not explicitly state what they are apologising for.

"We also recognise that Ms Mphaki has been navigating deep personal pain and unresolved trauma, which unfortunately surfaced during this interview. Bepro also apologised to those directly affected," the team wrote.

Palesa Mphaki name-dropped many people, including her ex-husband Tshepo Miya; however, her team apologised to him.

"We sincerely apologise to Mr Tshepo, the individuals affected, our brand partners and the public who have supported her journey thus far,"

The reality TV star is expected to apologise to her fans and those affected by her statements.

"Palesa Mphaki will be issuing a personal apology soon and still remains committed to rebuilding trust, demonstrating accountability and emerging from this experience with greater emotional awareness and maturity," they said.

Tshepo Miya makes startling allegations

Also being interviewed on the show was Tshepo, who held nothing back when airing out his disappointments with the show.

"I wouldn't say I had beef with the production, but it was along the lines of disappointment. We were sold something close to nothing. We were told during the interviews that 'We will get you an amazing wife and you will have an amazing experience.' But the moment you get into it, the script changes."

Miya felt as though the production team did not adequately match them with the right partners. He mentioned how some people were properly assessed, and some were just called on the show to cause drama.

"It made me question if production really went all the way to find us a good wife, or did they do what they confessed and say they wanted to bring drama to the show."

