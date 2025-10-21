South African legendary musician Simphiwe Dana revealed on social media that she will be leaving Mzansi

The Ndiredi hitmaker stated that she will be a legal foreigner in another country with the right documents

Many netizens had a lot to say about Dana's sudden departure as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, just like that, the legendary musician Simphiwe Dana wants to leave her home country to live in a foreign place. The Ndiredi hitmaker ignited a heated debate on social media after she shared her next plan.

With the illegal immigrants drama happening across Mzansi at the moment, on Tuesday, 21 October 202, the star who accused Nomzamo Mbatha of copying her hairstyles revealed that when she leaves Mzansi, she will make sure that she has the right documents to enter a foreign country and also be on good behaviour and abide by the rules of that country unlike the illegal foreigners that have flooded South Africa.

She wrote:

"So I’m leaving SA. I’m gonna be a foreigner elsewhere. I will have all my papers in order, and I will respect the laws of the country I’m going to. And I will have my medical insurance."

See the post below:

Fans react to Simphiwe Dana leaving SA

Shortly after the star shared that she will be leaving Mzansi, many couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Iam_FreemanDube said:

"Because you're not poor, it's easy for you to travel as such. Where do you think someone who is running away from a war in DRC to Rwanda or someone running away from poverty in Zimbabwe to SA will get medical insurance or money for a visa? Let alone a passport."

@WexxyW wrote:

"You’ll be a documented foreigner, which makes you legal. So why are your fellow South Africans calling for mass removals, even of those with papers? What’s the logic behind that? I genuinely don’t understand. Illegal, yes, I’m with you 100%, but documented too? Senseless."

@Nelisiwe94 commented:

"I'm a South African who is a foreigner too. I have good manners and respect the citizens and the laws of the country I currently reside. I'm not an entitled foreigner."

@LekoManameSnr mentioned:

"Celebrities that get it! We are not crazy. The situation demands we deal with the ANC (voting) and also speak out against the perpetrators taking advantage of the mess they've gotten us in. Poor South Africans are the ones dealing with this mess. We need to listen."

@Outta_Ctrl joked:

"Please don't open a spaza shop."

