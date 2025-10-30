Rassie Erasmus joined South Africans in celebrating the Proteas Women’s first-ever World Cup final berth

Laura Wolvaardt’s record knock and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul powered South Africa past England

The Springboks coach’s reaction captured the nation’s pride as women’s cricket made history

The South Africa Women’s cricket team made history on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, when they defeated England in the ongoing Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final to secure a place in Sunday’s final, their first-ever appearance at this stage of the tournament.

South Africans from all walks of life celebrated this monumental achievement, and one of the country’s most prominent sporting figures, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, was among those to lead the tributes.

Rassie Erasmus Hails Proteas Women’s Historic Triumph with Heartfelt Celebration

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus, known for passionately supporting other South African sports teams, showed his joy in a simple but proud post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“So Lekka.”

The national rugby tactician has been a vocal supporter of women’s sport in the country. Just last month, he cheered on the Springbok Women during their inspirational run at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, proving once again that South African sporting unity runs deep.

Proteas Women Crush England to Make History

The Proteas Women produced a breathtaking all-round performance to outclass England by 125 runs in Guwahati, securing their place in the history books.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt led by example with a stunning 169 off 147 balls, steering her team to an imposing 319/7 after losing the toss. Her innings, a blend of class and power, laid the foundation for what was to come.

Then came the brilliance of Marizanne Kapp, who delivered one of the finest bowling spells in South African cricket history. The fiery all-rounder ripped through England’s top order, claiming 5-20 in seven overs with trademark aggression and precision.

Her devastating display was the perfect redemption after South Africa’s earlier group-stage collapse against the same opponents, when they were skittled for just 69.

Reflecting on her match-winning knock, Wolvaardt said:

“We knew early on it was a good wicket, so the plan was to bat deep. I wanted to take it to around the 40th over. Once I got there, I thought, Why not go big?”

England, who had eliminated South Africa in the semifinals of the last two tournaments, were stunned once again. Their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, admitted the defeat was painful but praised her side’s progress.

“It hurts, but we’ve learnt so much as a group. To beat the best, you have to be at your very best,” she said.

Kapp Unleashed as England Collapse Under Pressure

England’s chase of 320 unravelled from the start. Kapp struck with just her second delivery, bowling Amy Jones through the gate, and moments later removed former skipper Heather Knight to leave England reeling at 0-2.

The collapse deepened when Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Tammy Beaumont, reducing the defending champions to 1-3. A brief partnership between Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey steadied the innings, but Kapp’s return ended any hopes of a comeback. She removed Sciver-Brunt for 64, then dismissed Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean in quick succession to seal her five-wicket haul.

The emphatic victory not only avenged past heartbreaks but also underlined South Africa’s rise as a global powerhouse in women’s cricket. The Proteas will now face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Australia and India in Navi Mumbai.

Source: Briefly News