Springboks Announce Strong Lineup for Japan Clash at Wembley
- South Africa is preparing to introduce a historic new talent, with the youngest prop in the professional era set to make his Springbok debut
- Several experienced players are returning after missing previous matches due to injuries and personal reasons.
- The Springboks will take on Japan at Wembley with a carefully balanced mix of seasoned internationals and exciting young players
Former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen is set to make his Springbok debut against Japan this Saturday, 1 November 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London.
Porthen will become the youngest prop to play for South Africa in the professional era, highlighting the squad’s mix of youth and experience.
Injury concerns have forced adjustments in the backline, with Cheslin Kolbe shifting to fullback due to Damian Willemse’s injury. Meanwhile, Franco Mostert starts at blindside flank, and Porthen lines up at tighthead prop.
Several players are returning from injury or personal leave. Kurt-Lee Arendse, Franco Mostert, and Lood de Jager reclaim their spots, while Gerhard Steenekamp and Johan Grobbelaar join the replacements bench after missing the 2024 Outgoing Tour.
Front row and pack strength
The Springbok front row features Ox Nche, Zachary Porthen, and Malcolm Marx, forming a formidable scrummaging unit. In the engine room, RG Snyman and Lood de Jager will provide lineout and maul power, while captain Siya Kolisi partners with Mostert and Jasper Wiese in a dominant loose trio.
Andre Esterhuizen joins the replacements as a versatile back-up flanker who could be deployed in the backline if necessary. Other bench options include Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, and the playmakers Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, all ready to make a decisive impact off the bench.
Exciting backline for Wembley test
The Springboks backline sees Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu directing play at halfback, with Ethan Hooker and Arendse on the wings. Kolbe, usually a winger, covers fullback, while Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel bring experience to the midfield pairing.
Full Springbok Line-Up vs Japan
Starting XV:
15 Cheslin Kolbe – 46 caps, 126 points
14 Ethan Hooker – 5 caps
13 Jesse Kriel – 84 caps, 95 points
12 Damian de Allende – 93 caps, 55 points
11 Kurt-Lee Arendse – 27 caps, 105 points
10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 15 caps, 104 points
9 Cobus Reinach – 46 caps, 85 points
8 Jasper Wiese – 39 caps, 10 points
7 Franco Mostert – 81 caps, 20 points
6 Siya Kolisi (c) – 98 caps, 65 points
5 Lood de Jager – 71 caps, 25 points
4 RG Snyman – 46 caps, 15 points
3 Zachary Porthen – uncapped
2 Malcolm Marx – 84 caps, 135 points
1 Ox Nche – 46 caps, 0 points
Replacements:
16 Johan Grobbelaar – 3 caps
17 Gerhard Steenekamp – 11 caps
18 Wilco Louw – 24 caps
19 Ruan Nortje – 13 caps
20 Andre Esterhuizen – 24 caps
21 Kwagga Smith – 59 caps
22 Grant Williams – 24 caps
23 Manie Libbok – 24 caps
Former Springboks Head Coach joins Selborne College
Briefly News previously reported that a former Springbok coach has secured his first role since leaving the Bulls earlier this year and joined Selborne College in East London as a consultant.
The 61-year-old rugby veteran will play a key role in strengthening the school’s rugby programme ahead of the 2026 season.
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.