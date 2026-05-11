Sithelo Shozi continues to trend over pregnancy rumours following her engagement to her Zimbabwean fiancé, Kudzaishe James Magura

On Monday, 11 May 2026, her latest pictures were shared on X, with her poses reigniting rumours that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé and her fourth overall

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some convinced she is pregnant, while others pointed out reasons why she isn't

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Sithelo Shozi’s latest snaps resurfaced rumours that she is pregnant. Image:_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Yoh! Rumours that Sithelo Shozi is expecting a baby continue to dominate social media after her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura. The rumours have persisted despite Sithelo Shozi previously breaking her silence and firmly shutting down claims that she is pregnant.

The Masked Singer SA judge previously became the topic of discussion on social media after she announced her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend during a luxurious vacation in Como, Italy.

Soon after, controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Sithelo Shozi was pregnant with her first child with her Zimbabwean fiancé and her fourth overall.

Shozi denied being pregnant in a private message that was made public by TikToker @_6uhle. Now the rumours are making the rounds again after new photos surfaced on X (Twitter).

New photos of Sithelo Shozi fuel fresh pregnancy rumours

On Monday, 11 May 2026, X user @Burnerburnerac5 shared screenshots from a video shared by Sithelo Shozi. The post was captioned:

“Sithelo making it obvious that she's pregnant for that Zimbabwean.”

In the stills, Sithelo Shozi appeared to be covering her stomach with her handbag, as if to hide a pregnancy bump.

See the photos below:

Social media reacts as Sithelo Shozi pregnancy rumours resurface

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some were convinced that Sithelo Shozi was pregnant, others highlighted why they believed she wasn’t.

Here are some of the comments:

@lerato_lalove said:

“So, getting pregnant is just like going shopping for other people. Doing it all willy nilly.”

@ZinziZolz remarked:

“😂Mara uSthelo loves money, she doesn't mind getting pregnant for a guy who is supporting her financially.”

@seipaty_morgan alleged:

“But she was having champagne the other day with her friends.”

Mzansi reacted after Sithelo Shozi’s new pictures sparked pregnancy rumours again. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Who is Sithelo Shozi's Zimbabwean fiancé?

In other news, after Sithelo Shozi confirmed her engagement, Briefly News did a bit of digging into her Zimbabwean fiancé.

The publication established that Sithelo Shozi’s Zimbabwean fiancé, Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura, had a previous brush with the law.

In October 2020, Magura, then 41, was one of three individuals who appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of tax fraud.

While Magura has kept his private life under wraps, various entertainment blogs claim that he dated the likes of Faith Nketsi, Mihlali Ndamase and other South African baddies before proposing to Sithelo Shozi.

Price of Sithelo Shozi's ring revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the value of Sithelo Shozi's engagement ring was revealed.

A picture of the huge diamond ring prompted social media detectives to look into its price. The price raised eyebrows on social media.

Source: Briefly News