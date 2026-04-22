Social media is buzzing after seeing the massive rock on influencer Sithelo Shozi's finger following her engagement

The content creator and media personality announced that she was officially a taken woman, showing off the romantic proposal and engagement ring, which allegedly cost an arm and a leg

The news was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community, from admiration for her ring to sharp, bombastic eyes following the wave of high-profile arrests in the country

The alleged price for Sithelo Shozi's engagement ring was revealed. Images: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Everyone is talking about influencer Sithelo Shozi's engagement after taking to social media to share the news. But what really caught many people's attention was the massive ring on her finger.

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Shozi shared photos from her vacation in Italy, which comprised luxury cooking classes, breathtaking views and a romantic proposal on a boat, courtesy of her fiancé, Zimbabwean businesswoman, Kudzaishe James Magura.

Magura spoiled his bride-to-be with a stunning Tiffany & Co Four-Claw Oval Lab Grown Diamond Ring, reportedly valued at R59,000.

According to Buzz Life News, the piece features a 1.20ct oval-cut lab-grown diamond, set in a classic four-claw Nova setting with a half-round profile band, "combining modern sustainability with timeless elegance."

Famous for her silent moves and lavish lifestyle, Sithelo has once again proven that she knows how to command the spotlight.

While many were quick to congratulate her on her fairytale engagement, the timing of the reveal has sparked intense debate. During a time when "soft life" funding is under the microscope of both social media detectives and the authorities, some users are scrutinising the source of Sithelo's opulent lifestyle.

Recently, she was linked to Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, who was arrested on Monday, 20 April, on charges of theft and money laundering.

As photos of the sparkling Tiffany & Co diamond continue to circulate, the conversation has shifted from the romance of the proposal to critics questioning Sithelo's high-end lifestyle and her mysterious partner's apparent wealth.

See Sithelo Shozi's engagement ring below.

Social media reacts to Sithelo Shozi's ring

A collective "we will be there" flooded social media, signalling online users' suspicion that either Shozi or her fiancé might eventually be caught in the country's ongoing corruption crackdown. In a climate of high-profile arrests, many are now viewing every display of influencer opulence with deep scepticism, waiting to see if the "soft life" is truly what it seems.

According to a report from 2020, Magura was charged with tax fraud amounting to R8.2 million, and online users had a field day criticising Sithelo on her fiancé's alleged shady ways.

Sithelo Shozi’s fiancé, Kudzaishe James Magura, previously faced charges of tax fraud. Image: sanelenkosiii

Source: Twitter

SolangeAura said:

"We will be there no matter what."

MpheniMulayo threw shade at Sithelo Shozi's fiancé:

"Congratulations to her and her tax fraud-charged fiancé."

zimnande wrote:

"She thinks running to COSAFA will save her. We will be there but first, congratulations."

Politicalpotion reacted:

"Bad timing, but congratulations."

ThugPassion06 shaded:

"Congrats to her and her criminal boyfriend."

Online users weighed in on Sithelo Shozi's engagement. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Photo of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Cyan Boujee and Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla.

After being rumoured to be in a relationship, the picture served as the ultimate evidence that the pair had been involved.

Source: Briefly News