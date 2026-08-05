Mbuyiseni Ndlozi announced his debut book, Love and Violence: The Revolt Against Permanent Juniority, on X on 5 August 2026

The former EFF politician and podcast host shared a cover image of the book, which is set to hit shelves by the end of August

Mzansi has weighed in with divided reactions, with some excited about the release and others taking jabs at the title's theme

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed the release of his new book. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Podcast host and former EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has revealed that he is releasing his debut book, and the announcement has got people talking. On 5 August 2026, Ndlozi posted a cover image on X with just one word: "Loading..." — a teaser that quickly caught his followers' attention.

The book, titled Love and Violence: The Revolt Against Permanent Juniority, is set to be available in bookstores by the end of August 2026. The African Rennaisance Podcast host tagged the announcement with the hashtag #LoveAndViolence, which has since sparked online conversation.

What is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's book about?

The subtitle, The Revolt Against Permanent Juniority, appears to tackle themes of power, social hierarchy, and resistance — fitting subject matter for someone who built his public profile as an outspoken political voice. While Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has not yet shared a full synopsis, the title alone has been enough to divide opinion.

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See the book cover below:

Reactions from followers ranged from genuine excitement to pointed scepticism. Some praised the announcement as an intellectual milestone, while others questioned the framing of the central concept.

Here are some of the comments:

@KingdomMoabi wrote:

"Always a good thing to read a book and expand one's mind. It helps in having meaningful conversations. Thanks."

@KgomotsoMalul12 was equally enthusiastic:

"I'm surely going to get this one!"

@Puleza offered qualified support:

"This is what I will support coming from you, not that TM podcast 🙄.. We will buy the book, good doctor, and congratulations 🎉🎊"

Not everyone was as warm, though. @BloseNombulelo pushed back on the premise, writing:

"Permanent juniority? Sounds like a lack of leadership qualities to me. Timid character does not result in escalation from 'juniority' to 'seniority'. If you are timid, you remain junior."

@realmsabza suggested a different framing altogether:

"Instead of calling it juniority, you should have called it for what it is…..grootmanism culture and ice-boyisation of intellectuals."

@Techno_Count kept it humorous:

"Lol 😁 😆 🤣 Instead of standing up to @Julius_S_Malema you write a whole book about Iceboy culture."

@MunyaGums had a practical question:

"Can I get the book on Amazon, Dr?"

@ThobelaniMchun3 was more blunt:

"We haven't forgotten that you are not on our side."

Mzansi reacted after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi announced his new book. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi answers questions about who funded his Iran trip

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addressed questions about who funded his trip to Iran to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also explained why he chose to attend the funeral, citing Iran's historical support for South Africa's liberation struggle.

Source: Briefly News