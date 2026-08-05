Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus clashed with journalists during a Buenos Aires press conference ahead of Saturday's Test against Argentina

Erasmus confirmed that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handré Pollard, and Manie Libbok would all feature in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry squad

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, returning from injury, will start at flyhalf for the Boks in his first outing of the year

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus redirected Tuesday's pre-match press conference after journalists repeatedly steered questions toward the upcoming All Blacks series rather than Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina.

Speaking via teleconference from Buenos Aires alongside flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Erasmus made clear that the focus must remain on Felipe Contepomi's Los Pumas, who host the world champions at the weekend.

Erasmus defends Feinberg-Mngomezulu

When a journalist asked Feinberg-Mngomezulu how important it was for him to deliver a strong performance ahead of the All Blacks series, Erasmus stepped in.

"That's not in Sacha's hands," he said.

"It's not him competing with Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok. It's Handré helping him this weekend to perform as well as he can … that's the way we operate."

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Erasmus confirmed that all three flyhalves remained firmly in the Springboks' selection plans, saying they would all be included in the Greatest Rivalry squad and, provided they maintained their form, would also travel to the Rugby World Cup.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 24, shared a similarly measured outlook when asked what facing New Zealand across four Tests between 22 August and 12 September would mean to him. He said he did not want to look too far ahead as he was still returning from injury. The flyhalf added that he had enjoyed each of his four previous encounters against the All Blacks but stressed that his full focus remained on Saturday's Test.

Erasmus calls out press conference tone

The coach grew more pointed when journalists asked whether the seven returning Springboks in the match-day 23 needed reminding not to overplay their hand in pursuit of All Blacks selection.

Erasmus warned that if Argentina's coaches or players heard the media discussing the upcoming All Blacks series, they could see it as a sign of disrespect. He reminded reporters that Los Pumas had handed his coaching staff their heaviest defeat since taking charge, a 32-19 loss in Mendoza in 2018.

Erasmus said the Springboks were determined to beat Argentina on their home soil, acknowledging it would be an extremely difficult challenge. He added that the team first had to overcome the tough hurdle immediately in front of them.

The Springboks kick off against Los Pumas on Saturday, with the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand starting on 22 August.

Source: Briefly News