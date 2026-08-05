Gigi Lamayne sat down with rapper Reason, Sizwe Alakine, on her POV Network podcast for their most open on-camera conversation yet

The couple discussed love, navigating a public relationship, and balancing their music careers while the world watches

Fans flooded social media with reactions after the video dropped, with many saying the pair's chemistry was impossible to fake

Gigi Lamayne and Reason speak about their relationship on POV Podcast. Image: reasonHD

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne has given Mzansi a rare, unguarded look into her love life by sitting down with her partner, rapper Reason, AKA Sizwe Alakine, for a deeply personal episode of the POV Network podcast, hosted by Lamayne and Ashley Ogle.

The episode, titled We Finally Answered the Questions Everyone's Been Asking, dropped on 4 August 2026 and quickly had people talking. In the description, Lamayne set the tone early, writing: "This time, the guest is a little closer to home."

She confirmed the two have been dating for years, with the podcast offering their most open on-camera conversation yet rather than a fresh romance reveal.

How Gigi and Reason met

Shot in a warm, red-lit studio with wooden slat panelling and the POV Network branded screen as a backdrop, the pair sat across from each other, trading banter that felt effortless. From the jump, the chemistry between them was undeniable, with Reason playfully calling out Gigi for not greeting him with a kiss before the recording began.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I just think we're starting this conversation on a very bad note," Reason complained.

Beyond the lighthearted teasing, the conversation covered love, music, what it means to build something together while being watched by the public, and how they each navigate the balance between their careers and their relationship. Lamayne also mentioned she had dragged Reason into the studio fresh off a late night of recording.

"I need to be there for my girl," he said.

Watch a snippet from the interview posted by @ThisIsColbert below:

Mzansi reacts to Reason and Gigi's chemistry

Fans were clearly moved by what they saw, flooding the comment section with warmth.

@DON_PATRRON wrote:

"Beautiful couple. This is actually beautiful."

@FragranceMo said:

"So cute. They have chemistry, you can't buy that anywhere!"

@shaz_bantuza added:

"Honestly speaking, they look like they're in love and it's beautiful ❤️"

@ThisIsColbert, who shared the clip, simply wrote:

"I couldn't stop smiling 😊"

Gigi Lamayne and rapper Reason were on 'POV Podcast'. Imag: gigilamayne

Source: Instagram

Reason celebrates Gigi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Reason melted hearts on Tuesday when he posted a deeply touching birthday tribute to his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, on Instagram

Sizwe Alakine's message to his partner drew in lots of reactions from the online community.

Source: Briefly News