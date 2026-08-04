An old graduation photo of Dr Musa Mthombeni and his mother resurfaced on X, drawing fresh attention from Mzansi

The image was originally shared by the celebrity doctor on his Instagram in March 2024 to celebrate his graduation week

Fans flooded the comments reacting to the striking resemblance between Dr Musa and his mom

A photo of Dr Musa Mthombeni and his mother sparked reactions. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

A throwback photo of Dr Musa Mthombeni posing alongside his mother during his graduation week has taken over X timelines, and Mzansi simply cannot get over how much the two look alike.

The image was originally posted by the celebrity doctor on Instagram on 11 March 2024, where he celebrated wrapping up graduation week with the caption:

"Graduation week is over, but we will continue to bask in it 🖤🎉."

In the photo, Dr Musa is dressed in blue and grey doctoral graduation regalia, standing beside his mother.

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Dr Musa Mthombeni and his mom's striking resemblance

X user @__T_touch shared the photo on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, with a simple and warm caption:

"Dr Musa with his mother. 🧡"

The post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the replies to point out just how much the mother and son share the same features.

The reaction was overwhelmingly heartfelt, with many noting that the bond captured in the image was as striking as the physical resemblance.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to photo of Dr Musa Mthombeni and mum

Fans were not shy about sharing their thoughts. Here is what some had to say:

@kwaNompondwana wrote:

"I remember growing up, someone lied and said he's Bhongo's son😂"

@ladyhuneybee called it

"Definitely heartwarming"

@MadiFikile14649 simply noted:

"Bayafana yazi 😊" — a Zulu expression meaning they truly look alike.

@sthedoingtingss said:

"Such pictures >"

@Ephraim_Snr added a touching reflection:

"Money cannot buy this"

Dr Musa Mthombeni is a South African medical doctor, media personality, and content creator married to Liesl Laurie. He is widely known for his engaging online presence, where he frequently shares glimpses into his personal and professional life with his large following.

Mzansi reacted to a throwback of Dr Musa Mthombeni and his mum. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni shares photo of himself at work

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a rare photo of himself at work in the CathLab on Monday, 3 August 2026.

His wife, Liesl Laurie, jumped into the comments and reacted to seeing her husband in his element.

Source: Briefly News