The two cousins who were shot and killed in Mamelodi were laid to rest at Luckau village outside Groblersdal in Limpopo today, 1 November 2025

The cousins were shot and killed on Sunday, 26 October 2025, in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria

South Africans shared their opinions regarding the brutal killing of the two Mamelodi cousins

Mourners gathered in Luckau village, Limpopo, to bid farewell to cousins Tshiamo (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21). The two young men were killed in a shooting in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, last week.

The pair were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday last weekend. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi cousins laid to rest

According to family spokesperson Edward Moramaga, the incident has left relatives struggling to come to terms with the loss. He said the family was battling sleepless nights and deep emotional distress as they tried to understand how such a tragedy could have occurred.

The funeral, which began early at the family home, drew relatives, friends, and community members who came to pay their respects. Tshiamo, a beautician, and Baleseng, a Unisa education student, were described by their aunt, Maki Moramaga, as inseparable, “like sisters, always together.”

The young women were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head on Sompisi Street after a night out. A third person survived the shooting. Police have since arrested 38-year-old bouncer Tebogo Mnisi, who faces murder charges and is due back in court on 19 January 2026. Community support has been strong, with the Aubrey Tau Foundation contributing R250,000 to assist the grieving family.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal killing of the two cousins.

@NtshepyK said:

"I hope they are wearing matching clothes as they cross over to the other side."

@Nueh13 said:

"This is painful, may their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace."

@MyAfricanRootz said:

"May their killer rot in hell, and their souls RIP."

@Buffalo382506 said:

"They should have made the coffin the same. They failed them."

@ShumbaMasinjah said:

"This is heartbreaking to the parents burying your kids because of some bastardized people."

Mnisi remains in custody, with legal proceedings continuing in January 2026. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about the Mamelodi murders

Aunt of Mamelodi cousins speaks out

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maki Moramaga, the aunt of the two women who were killed, spoke out about allegations made about their lifestyle choices.

This was after they were found dead outside a tavern in the early hours of the morning in Mamelodi East.

Source: Briefly News