Mamelodi Cousins' Family Struggles with Sleepless Nights and Emotional Distress After Shooting
- The two cousins who were shot and killed in Mamelodi were laid to rest at Luckau village outside Groblersdal in Limpopo today, 1 November 2025
- The cousins were shot and killed on Sunday, 26 October 2025, in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria
- South Africans shared their opinions regarding the brutal killing of the two Mamelodi cousins
Mourners gathered in Luckau village, Limpopo, to bid farewell to cousins Tshiamo (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21). The two young men were killed in a shooting in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, last week.
Mamelodi cousins laid to rest
According to family spokesperson Edward Moramaga, the incident has left relatives struggling to come to terms with the loss. He said the family was battling sleepless nights and deep emotional distress as they tried to understand how such a tragedy could have occurred.
The funeral, which began early at the family home, drew relatives, friends, and community members who came to pay their respects. Tshiamo, a beautician, and Baleseng, a Unisa education student, were described by their aunt, Maki Moramaga, as inseparable, “like sisters, always together.”
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The young women were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head on Sompisi Street after a night out. A third person survived the shooting. Police have since arrested 38-year-old bouncer Tebogo Mnisi, who faces murder charges and is due back in court on 19 January 2026. Community support has been strong, with the Aubrey Tau Foundation contributing R250,000 to assist the grieving family.
What did South Africans say?
Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal killing of the two cousins.
@NtshepyK said:
"I hope they are wearing matching clothes as they cross over to the other side."
@Nueh13 said:
"This is painful, may their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace."
@MyAfricanRootz said:
"May their killer rot in hell, and their souls RIP."
@Buffalo382506 said:
"They should have made the coffin the same. They failed them."
@ShumbaMasinjah said:
"This is heartbreaking to the parents burying your kids because of some bastardized people."
What you need to know about the Mamelodi murders
- Mnisi was arrested at a petrol station near the scene where the two young women were found after the police launched a manhunt for him.
- Their landlady, Johanna Mabena, shared details about the relationship she had with them during their five-month stay in one of her backyard rooms.
- Moja Love TV owner Aubrey Tau donated a quarter of a million rand to Tshiamo and Baleseng's families after they were killed.
- A Limpopo woman shared a video of the two cousins dancing and having fun on TikTok, and the video moved South Africans.
- Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya spoke about the incidents and expressed her anger and fury at how they were murdered.
Aunt of Mamelodi cousins speaks out
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maki Moramaga, the aunt of the two women who were killed, spoke out about allegations made about their lifestyle choices.
This was after they were found dead outside a tavern in the early hours of the morning in Mamelodi East.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za