The landlady of the two women who were gunned down in Tshewane, Gauteng, has spoken up after the incident

The cousins were killed after one of them allegedly got into an argument with her boyfriend, according to an eyewitness

South Africans called for the police to intensify their investigation into the shooting to unveil the motive behind why they were killed

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The landlady of the two Tshwane cousins, Baleseng Moranaga and Tshiamo Moramaga, who were shot and killed on 26 October 2025, has spoken out after a suspect was arrested. The landlady said the young people were trying to find their place in society.

According to Newzroom Afrika, Johanna Mabena, Baleseng lived there for five months. came first to look for a place to stay. After viewing the room, she loved it and moved in with Tshiamo. Mabena said that they were well-behaved young women.

Landlady heartbroken

Mabena said that they were respectful young women who kept their apartment clean. She added that she considered them as her children. She said that she will miss the noise they made. She said she was able to leave her grandchild with them because she trusted them.

"It was painful seeing their parents. They were inconsolable. I even called pastors to console them because their grief was too much to bear," she said.

What happened to the cousins?

An eyewitness alleged that one of the victims was arguing with her boyfriend when the shooting took place. The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. The cousins were close and were known to wear the same clothes. Their mothers were siblings. A suspect was arrested for the murder.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens, commenting on X, shared the pain the deaths caused them.

Penelope Makala said:

"Heartbreaking indeed."

He is free said:

"What a sad story to end this year. But these things don't happen in isolation."

ComradeCadre asked:

"Who are these parents who keep breeding generations of violent killer babies? What are they doing to baby boys such that their boys grow up to hate women?"

Steger said:

"This case is not about men vs women, even though some want to make it about that. This is about relationships in general. A month in a new relationship is enough to detect monster behaviour."

Muriel said:

"I grew up in Mamelodi East, when it was still Canaan. But I worry when my adult son goes there. Now, what about a girl child at 4 am in Mams?"

South Africans moved by old video of Tshwane cousins

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman in Polokwane shared an old video of Tshaiamo and Baleseng, which went viral. The video resurfaced days after the cousins were murdered.

The video, which has been deleted, showed them dancing and recording themselves while having fun. The video touched South Africans.

