Cyan Boujee emotionally spoke out about the murder of two young women from her home town in Mamelodi, Tshwane

Cyan Boujee defended the two young women and urged South Africans to be empathetic to the grieving families

Support poured in for Cyan Boujee in the comments, with many applauding her for standing up for the victims

Cyan Boujee defended two young women who were fatally shot in Tshwane. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

In an emotional video, controversial socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee has weighed in on the brutal killing of two cousins from her hometown of Mamelodi in Tshwane, defending their honour from hurtful online comments.

The two women were allegedly gunned down after one of them got into an argument with a man believed to be the boyfriend of one of them. As South Africans weighed in on the brutal killing of the two young women, Cyan Boujee took exception to some of the comments about the victims.

Some of the negative comments, particularly those regarding their dating life, have since been dismissed by their aunt.

Cyan Boujee defends slain Tshwane cousins

Taking to the new TikTok account she opened after her old one was banned, Cyan Boujee, emotionally, reacted to the shooting of the two cousins. The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Absolutely sad and concerning. 💔 Stop with the comments! This can happen to any woman close to your heart. #justicefortshiamoandbaleseng”

In the video, Cyan Boujee condemned social media users for criticising the late cousins for the alleged party lifestyle they led. She declared that South Africa is no longer a safe country for women and pointed out that what happened to the cousins can happen to anyone.

“Regardless of everything. The time, what they were wearing, what they were drinking, the age, it doesn't matter, for the fact that they didn't come home, what are we doing about that? South Africa is not safe for women anymore. It can happen to your cousin, your friend, your girlfriend, your best friend, whoever it is, it can happen to any of us,” Cyan Boujee said.

She urged South Africans to stop victim-blaming.

“Why are we justifying the situation? We cannot keep asking ourselves why the killer actually allowed it. It's embarrassing to see the comments. This is a sensitive topic. I feel so sad. Stop blaming women for their deaths. Stop normalising deaths,” Cyan Boujee added.

Watch the video below:

Social media weighs in on Cyan Boujee's reaction to Mamelodi tragedy

In the comments, several TikTok users applauded Cyan Boujee for speaking up and defending the two cousins’ honour.

Here are some of the comments:

zethu Mjoli agreed:

“Justice for Tshiamo and Baleseng.”

Kani Andrich said:

“’What did they do?' broooo nothing justifies murder! Absolutely nothing! 💔”

🌻sunflower🌻 shared:

“I was so sad today because I’m embarrassed to live in a country where we feel comfortable blaming victims and don’t even feel ashamed 💔”

Trae Bronics highlighted:

“The pain in Cyan’s voice 😭I’ve never seen her hurt like this 😭😭”

★THARII★ asked:

“It’s sad how a woman’s death can be dismissed just because she went out at night. Where’s the empathy?”

Cyan Boujee reacted to the murder of two young women in Mamelodi East. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee slams South Africans for always being negative

Cyan Boujee's reaction to the death of the two cousins contrasts her response to the Russian Alabuga scandal.

Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee insulted fellow South Africans in a video as people called her to order for her involvement in the controversial Russian program scandal.

In the video, Cyan Boujee mentioned how South Africans are always negative.

Source: Briefly News