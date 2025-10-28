Former South African actress Tebogo Thobejane has spoken out about the recent tragedy where two young women from Mamelodi were shot dead

Thobejane has started The Botlhale Foundation, where she educates people about gender based violence (GBV)

Thobejane has encouraged people to go beyond just sounding the call on social media and has called for change

Tebogo Thobejane has responded to the tragic killing of two Mamelodi women. Image: Tebogocthobejane

Actress and social media personality Tebogo Thobejane has been affected by the tragic Mamelodi shooting, where two cousins lost their lives.

Briefly News previously reported that cousins Tshiamo Moramaga and Baleseng Moramaga were shot dead in Mamelodi East in Extension 17. Their lifeless bodies were found on the side of the road on 26 October 2025. An eyewitness reportedly heard one of the young ladies arguing with a man.

Tebogo Thobejane admitted that she was deeply hurt by this tragedy, and she has advocated for change to take place.

Tebogo Thobejane speaks on Mamelodi shooting

The former Muvhango star stated that it was very important for people to take their online activism to the real world, if gender based violence were ever to be defeated.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thobejane stated that ignoring the scourge only further protects the perpetrator and not the victim.

“Every time we lose another woman to GBV, it’s a reminder that silence protects the abuser, not the victim. We can’t only hashtag and move on. We have to talk, teach and transform.”

What started as a foundation to tackle cyberbullying has quickly grown into an organisation which also fights gender based violence. The Bothlale Foundation, Thobejane's brainchild, will be speaking with young people to tackle the scourge of bullying.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have arrested the suspect at a filling station. It was reported that one of the ladies got into a heated argument with her boyfriend before they were fatally shot.

The mother of one of the women spoke about how close they were since they were very young, even going as far as wearing matching outfits.

Tebogo Thobejane raises awareness of GBV following the Mamelodi shooting of 2 cousins

Moja Love to donate money to slain cousins

In a previous report from Briefly News, Aubrey Tau, the founding CEO of Moja Love TV, gave a significant amount to the families of the two cousins who were tragically shot and killed in Mamelodi East.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation applauded the community and prayed that the National Prosecuting Authority would ensure justice was served.

Several social media users criticised Aubrey Tau for giving the two cousins' families money, while some applauded him.

“The Foundation had, in its statement of yesterday, 26 October 2025, committed R250,000.00 towards any tip-offs that could lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the criminals. With the swift response by SAPS, the Foundation will now donate the said amount, R250 000.00, towards the families,” part of the statement reads.

Tau expressed hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will act swiftly to ensure that justice is served.

"We hope and pray that the NPA will swiftly ensure that Justice is done in this matter," Aubrey Tau said.

