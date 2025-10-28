Aunt of Slain Tshwane Cousins Slams Allegations They Were With Men for Money

The aunt of Tshaimo and Baleseng Moramaga, who were killed in TMamelodi in Thwane, has slammed rumours circulating against them

The two cousins were found dead on 26 October 2025, and a suspect was arrested hours after the incident

Maki Moramaga addressed the allegations that they were with men for money and berated those spreading the rumours

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga's aunt defended them. Image: tshiyamo016/ TikTok

Source: Facebook

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — Maki Moramaga, the aunt of Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga, the two cousins who were shot dead in Memlodi, Tshwane, addressed rumours that were circulating about them.

According to Eyewitness News, Maki denied that Tshiamo and Baleseng were with men for their money on the day they were killed. She said that the comments have hurt the family. She stressed that Tshaimo was a beautician and Baleseng was a third-year student. The funeral of the two cousins will be held in Lukai Village in Limpopo.

What happened to the two women?

The bodies of the two women were allegedly found outside of a tavern in Mamelodi East. An eyewitness alleged that one of them got into an argument with a man believed to be her boyfriend when the shooting took place.

The South African Police Service arrested a suspect after a joint operation between multiple units launched a manhunt for him. He was found at a petrol station not far from where the bodies of the two women were found.

Source: Briefly News