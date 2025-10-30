Mamelodi East Shooting Survivor Says God Saved Him

The person who was shot during the deadly Mamelodi East shooting, which claimed two lives, spoke up

Cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga were killed over the weekend, and a man who was shot was rushed to the hospital

The survivor said God saved him as the South African Police arrested a suspect, who appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates Court

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — Desmond Senong, the man who survived the brutal shooting at Mamelodi East, Tshwane, which took place on 26 October 2025, has spoken up. He said that God intervened and saved his life.

According to Eyewitness News, Senong was with Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga when the shooting took place. Senong and the two women got into an argument with the suspect, who was allegedly Tshiamo's boyfriend.

The build-up before the shooting

Senong said that he was at a shishanyama in Mamelodi when he bumped into the Moramaga cousins. He said that Mnisi was allegedly watching them while they danced. Tshiamo later stood with Mnisi. He called out to her, and Tebogo told him that he was making a noise. Paying him no mind, he left the shisanyama with Baleseng.

Senong and Baleseng walked through Mamelodi as they continued their night out. Mnisi, who was riding with Tshiamo, stopped them. He parked on the side of the road, allegedly produced his gun, and started shooting. He was shot in the private parts, and he escaped. When he arrived home, he was taken to the hospital.

“I just saw him open the door and cock the gun,” he said.

