Two cousins were shot and killed on Sunday, 26 October 2025, in Mamelodi East, following an argument with an unknown man

Moja Love TV channel owner, Aubrey Tau, pledged a mouthwatering cash reward for information leading to the man's arrest, as well as covering the cousins' funeral expenses

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some criticising Aubrey Tau

The owner of the Moja Love TV channel pledged a cash reward after two cousins were killed in Mamelodi East. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Moja Love TV channel owner Aubrey Tau has offered an eye-popping reward after two cousins were shot in Mamelodi East, allegedly following an argument with an unidentified man.

The two cousins were killed on the morning of Sunday, 26 October 2025, in Mamelodi East. An eyewitness alleged that one of them had been arguing with an unidentified man, who allegedly shot and killed them before fleeing the scene.

Moja Love TV channel owner, Aubrey Tau, joined South Africans in mourning the untimely death of the two cousins.

Moja Love TV owner offers R250k reward for Mamelodi East shooter

Tau, who owns the DStv channel known for its reality-based programming that confronts crime, offered a mouthwatering reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. Moja Love shared the statement on 26 October on its X account on behalf of the Aubrey Tau Foundation.

In the statement, Aubrey Tau was quoted as having condemned the violent attack on the two cousins. He offered a R250,000 cash reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“It is in this regard that the Foundation announces a R250 000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand) reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of those behind this heinous crime,” Aubrey Tau is quoted as having said.

The statement urged anyone with credible information to call the Moja Love TV call centre on 0100011060.

Apart from the cash reward, the Aubrey Tau Foundation also pledged to contribute toward the funeral expenses.

See the full statement by clicking here.

SA reacts after Aubrey Tau offers reward for Mamelodi East killer

In the comments section, several social media users criticised the justice system, while others applauded Tau for offering the reward.

Here are some of the comments:

@Waylonjunior asked:

“Sometimes it feels like justice in this country has a price tag. They must be found and arrested, yes, but who will make sure they stay behind bars? Too many times, our system fails the innocent and protects the wicked.”

@iamClement_ZA said:

“R250k, they will be released on bail and the case will be postponed until 2045 😩 Just save your money bro.”

@WhoIsXMane suggested:

“But it's easy to find them because I saw somewhere saying these were offered 10K drinks, then refused to cooperate after. The buyer killed them for that. Find those cameras, arrest that killer.”

@fenyane_ critiqued:

“Six people were killed in Bronkhorstspruit; unfortunately, such a reward was never mentioned.”

Aubrey Tau pledged to cover the funeral expenses for two cousins who were killed in Tshwane. Image: ATauFoundation

Source: Twitter

Moja Love roasted for releasing statement unrelated to channel

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moja Love was criticised after it released another statement unrelated to their business.

The TV channel posted a statement on its social media page, praising News 24. Several netizens flooded the comment section, roasting the channel for continuously releasing statements that are unrelated to them.

Source: Briefly News