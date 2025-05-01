South African controversial TV channel, Moja Love, recently released another statement unrelated to their business

The TV channel posted a statement on their social media page, praising News 24 for uncovering a former farmer who has been spreading online hate speech

Many netizens flooded the comment section, roasting the channel for continuously releasing statements that are unrelated to them

Haibo, what's going on with Moja Love TV? Social media has been buzzing recently as the controversial TV channel continuously released media statement that are unrelated to them.

Recently, the TV channel released a statement, praising News24 for uncovering the person behind a Twitter (X) account, Twatterbaas, who is a former farmer residing in the Western Cape.

In the statement, they revealed that the farmer has been behind the account that has been spreading hateful speech and misinformation on social media. Moja Love then further commended the news publication for their practice of investigative journalism.

Netizens roast Moja Love

Many netizens weren't impressed with the channel's movements recently of releasing statements that are not related to them. Some also highlight that they kept on entertaining others issues instead of dealing with the Isencane Lengane issue.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"You’re on Statement spree."

@Ndlombango questioned:

"So Moja Love is gonna issue a statement about everything happening in this country now?"

@iAmKudaMaynard wrote:

"Just start an NGO."

@Ndlolothi_ commented:

"Statements on everything except #IsencaneLengane."

@crazythatoo responded:

"Moja Love’s communication team is busy. Every day, they are releasing press statements about things that don’t even involve them."

@ItumelengTsapi replied:

"What's your statement on Siyacela and a whole lot of nonsense shows you have including the ones where people died being interrogated."

@Ndlovuspheh stated:

"@MojaLoveTv please seat this one out, you can’t be talking about Country problems when your shows perpetuate GBV, black on black hate, making money on black people's everyday struggles, you and Jooster do the same job, he does it on X, you have a channel for it."

Thabiso Makhetha accused Moja Love of intellectual property theft

Meanwhile, a former employee of Moja Love, Thabiso Makhetha, accused Moja Love of stealing his idea for the new show Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp.

Makhetha posted a few posts on it and accused the channel of intellectual property theft. The channel retaliated against the claims, and they served Thabiso a cease-and-desist letter.

"UthiyiUkleva doesn't belong, and it will never be a show by @MojaLoveTv. There are many creatives at Moja, the channel has numbers. I just wish management would stop stealing and let those creatives that they employed give them great shows and stop controlling them," he wrote.

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages. Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

