Mzansi Reacts As DJ Jaivane Buys His 2nd Car in 1 Week: “We Will Be There”
- South African popular DJ and music producer DJ Jaivane recently bought his second car
- The news and gossip page MDNews, posted pictures of his first car, which he purchased a week before buying his second one
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jaivane's car shopping spree
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Bathong! DJ Jaivane left many netizens stunned on social media after revealing that he has bought yet another car, a week after he purchased his Suzuki.
Recently, the Amapiano music producer made headlines on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page that the star bought a new Polo GTI just after he purchased another car a week ago.
In their post, they shared pictures of both cars and also stated that Jaivane had purchased two Porsche cars in July 2024.
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens react to DJ Jaivane's big purchase
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's recent big purchase of two cars. Here's what they had to say:
@NathiSibiya8 questioned:
"How many properties does he have?"
@VITO_G_Wagon said:
"We will be there."
@joumasepost responded:
"I think he has a hood accountant who told him to buy cars using the business account, you can claim the VAT and show the cars as expenses, so Sars won't Malinga you."
@karabeast24 replied:
"We will be there during donations. There's no dustbin for a brother."
@BukamuT wrote:
"I've lost count of how many times I've seen this guy buy cars. I hope he knows what he's doing."
@the_goodfella10 commented:
"I really can't fathom the need people have to buy things and show them off on social media, jiki jiki SARS is on him bese uya Panya'panyaza."
DJ Jaivane shows off two-storey mansion
Meanwhile, DJ Jaivane, real name Luyanda Mlonzi, is known for his taste for the finer things in life. A post by X user MDNNews shows that the Amapiano DJ is undoubtedly one of the country’s top-earning entertainers.
Pictures shared on X show DJ Jaivane standing in front of his expansive two-storey mansion in March 2025. MDNNews captioned the pictures:
"DJ Jaivane shows off his mansion.”
In the comments, some netizens remarked how Amapiano had changed the lives of DJs in the country. Others speculated that he didn’t buy the luxurious mansion with his music earnings. Several netizens warned DJ Jaivane not to flaunt his wealth on social media, warning that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is watching.
Thuli P buys new home for R9 million
DJ Jaivane isn’t the only DJ making money moves. Briefly News reported that actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo recently shared that she purchased a new home for R9 million.
After purchasing a new home, Thuli P revealed that she had two houses. She later revealed that she’d listed her old house for sale and joked that people should buy it because she needs the money.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with seven years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za