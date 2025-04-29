South African popular DJ and music producer DJ Jaivane recently bought his second car

The news and gossip page MDNews, posted pictures of his first car, which he purchased a week before buying his second one

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jaivane's car shopping spree

Amapiano star DJ Jaivane bought a new car again. Image: @djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

Bathong! DJ Jaivane left many netizens stunned on social media after revealing that he has bought yet another car, a week after he purchased his Suzuki.

Recently, the Amapiano music producer made headlines on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page that the star bought a new Polo GTI just after he purchased another car a week ago.

In their post, they shared pictures of both cars and also stated that Jaivane had purchased two Porsche cars in July 2024.

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Jaivane's big purchase

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's recent big purchase of two cars. Here's what they had to say:

@NathiSibiya8 questioned:

"How many properties does he have?"

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"We will be there."

@joumasepost responded:

"I think he has a hood accountant who told him to buy cars using the business account, you can claim the VAT and show the cars as expenses, so Sars won't Malinga you."

@karabeast24 replied:

"We will be there during donations. There's no dustbin for a brother."

@BukamuT wrote:

"I've lost count of how many times I've seen this guy buy cars. I hope he knows what he's doing."

@the_goodfella10 commented:

"I really can't fathom the need people have to buy things and show them off on social media, jiki jiki SARS is on him bese uya Panya'panyaza."

Netizens react to DJ Jaivane purchasing another car. Image: @djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

DJ Jaivane shows off two-storey mansion

Meanwhile, DJ Jaivane, real name Luyanda Mlonzi, is known for his taste for the finer things in life. A post by X user MDNNews shows that the Amapiano DJ is undoubtedly one of the country’s top-earning entertainers.

Pictures shared on X show DJ Jaivane standing in front of his expansive two-storey mansion in March 2025. MDNNews captioned the pictures:

"DJ Jaivane shows off his mansion.”

In the comments, some netizens remarked how Amapiano had changed the lives of DJs in the country. Others speculated that he didn’t buy the luxurious mansion with his music earnings. Several netizens warned DJ Jaivane not to flaunt his wealth on social media, warning that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is watching.

Thuli P buys new home for R9 million

DJ Jaivane isn’t the only DJ making money moves. Briefly News reported that actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo recently shared that she purchased a new home for R9 million.

After purchasing a new home, Thuli P revealed that she had two houses. She later revealed that she’d listed her old house for sale and joked that people should buy it because she needs the money.

