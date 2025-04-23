Moja Love has responded to calls for the cancellation of its popular TV show, Isencane Lengane

The controversial channel released a statement on Wednesday, 23 April, where it defended its recent episode

South Africans on social media have called for the cancellation of the show which appears to normalise abuse

Moja Love explains the latest episode of ‘Isencane Lengane’. Image: MojaLove

Source: Instagram

Controversial channel, Moja Love has broken its silence following calls to cancel its popular show Isencane Lengane.

Fans of the show revealed this week, that they are concerned for Thando Msomi's safety and want her to divorce her husband, Siyacela.

The popular show follows a young couple, Siyacela and Thando Dlamuka‘s troubled relationship who got married when they were teenagers.

The channel released a statement on social media on Wednesday, 23 April, which reads:

"Moja Love has been inundated with media inquiries including various views expressed on social media relating to an episode of Isencane Lengane, currently on season 7, which broadcasted on Sunday, 20 April."

The channel adds that the show is reality show which reflects, explores and raises awareness and contributes to the discourse on Gender-based violence and societal-ills.

[Read Entire Statement Below]

South Africans slam the controversial channel

@Ketso28 wrote:

"If you’re genuinely helping Thando, then show us the intermediary services offered like you do in Uyaphuza. Show us where you called in therapists for her. Show us where you’ve called the police on Siyacela when he is abusive like it’s done in Vimba. Since you want to box all the shows together. Until then, it appears you’re enabling abuse and profiting from it through views. Which makes your stance not just questionable but complicit."

@Boyzin90 said:

"And they are twisting the narrative by saying it's a reality show that raises awareness on GBV, it's not. It was a show about a couple getting married young. It morphed into a GBV show because Moja Love TV enabled that environment."

@TheeOssy_Oswald responded:

"This is a poor press release! You cannot be gaslighting viewers with such utterances. You are basically defending the episode and not listening to or communicating with audiences on their plea to consider controlling the ongoing attitude displayed by Siyacela. You are aware that this is not the first time viewers raise an issue about his treatment towards women and wife on the show. Re-write this press release."

@DDT_PM said:

"The problem is that the show is toxic, and the guy doesn’t respect women. I can’t believe you’re still airing this show."

@StraightupGal replied:

"Yoh guys, this press release ain't good. Whilst I appreciate the shows that MojaLove offers, there are many ways to have conversations on GBV without offering an abuser a platform. Granted that, you have no control over Siyacela's behavior but him being on TV amplifies his arrogance and ego. Offer Thando a way out of this toxic relationship, be it her own show or taking her to school."

Moja Love Explains ‘Isencane Lengane’s GBV Episode. Images: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Instagram

Moja Love accused of theft

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Thabiso Makhetha, a former employee of Moja Love accusing the channel of stealing his idea for their show Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp Makhetha.

Makhetha shared several posts on X (Twitter) and accusing the channel of intellectual property theft.

Moja Love retaliated to the claims, and they have since served Thabiso a cease-and-desist letter.

Thabiso shared with Briefly News that he has also sought legal intervention and is continuing to fight for what he feels is right.

Source: Briefly News