Moja Love channel has celebrated having a successful year as the CEO Aubrey Tau shared some news

Aubrey Tau shared the major plans they have planned for the channel in the year 2025

The news about Moja Love's successful year was posted by the entertainment news commentator Phil Mphela

Moja Love shared what their big plans are for 2025. Image: @news24, @taufoods

Since their rise in the entertainment and TV industry, Moja Love channel has been breaking barriers, gaining more viewers, and becoming more famous.

Moja Love reflects on their successful year

With 2024 ending, Aubrey Tau, the CEO of the Moja Love channel, recently reflected on the channel's successful year and shared some of its plans for the upcoming year.

In a press statement that was released by the channel, Tau said:

"This year, we acquired a beautiful 5 000sqm office in Rosebank from one of the leading insurance companies in South Africa. The home of Moja Love has been paid off! Which is a great asset for the company.

"Next year's vision is to expand the acquisition of land and buildings in Durban and Cape Town for our employees to use when they go out of Gauteng to shoot the viewer's much-loved programmes. This will be added to the company portfolio of properties..."

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared great news about Moja Love's success and plans for 2025.

He wrote:

"BRANDS: Moja Love reflects on a successful 2024 and plans big moves in 2025. According to the channel CEO, Aubrey Tau, Moja Love “has no debts,” and the building it acquired in Rosebank (JHB) for its headquarters is fully paid off. He further states that there are plans to acquire land and buildings in Durban and Capetown in 2025 to facilitate the channel’s productions in those provinces. An NPO will also be established to help viewers with RAF matters."

See the post below:

