Moja Love Proudly Launches Sister Channel Aimed at the Women of Mzansi

- Moja Love has launched a sister channel called Moja 9.9 and it will be targeting the wonderful women of South Africa

- CEO of Siyaya TV and owner of both channels, Aubrey Tau, dropped a press release in which she explained the new channel, expressed her excitement and thanked viewers

- Fans took to the comment section of the post to thank the channel for this awesome new platform and to congratulate them on the new venture

Widely-loved Mzansi TV channel Moja Love has launched a sister channel called Moja 9.9. This new channel is targeted at the ladies in hopes of empowering the women of South Africa.

The channel dropped a press release which was also posted on social media. In the statement, CEO of Siyaya TV and owner of both channels Aubrey Tau expressed her excitement and thanked the viewers for making this new venture possible.

“Creating the Moja Love brand and seeing it flourish, supported by the talented team that includes the head of the channel, executive committee, executive producers, producers, editors, crews working with a group of the finest storytellers and creators in television, is one of Siyaya TV proudest achievements as a black-owned company. We are thrilled about the channel’s success and excited about the next chapter, the launch of the second channel Moja 9.9.”

Moja Love has launched a sister channel called Moja 9.9. This new channel is targeted at the ladies of Mzansi.

Fans react with anticipation

Moja Love fans took to the comment section to let the channel know how excited they are and to thank them for launching this awesome platform.

“Keep growing and give us that undiluted local content. Big ups.”

“That's wonderful moments bazwelwa abanye abantwana...”

“Congratulations fam.”

“Thank you.”

Moja Love plagiarism scandal

Briefly News previously reported that Moja Love has been accused of stealing content ideas for their show, Ready to Quit. An independent Durban producer, Nandipha Mdinga, claimed that she pitched the ideas for the show in September last year.

It has been reported that Nandipha's proposal was rejected but she was surprised when Moja Love, Channel 157 on DStv, requested her not to promote the ideas of the show because "they were already under development".

Nandipha said one of the ideas she pitched was about a show aimed at rehabilitating young people who are addicted to nyaope. It was reported that a similar show called Ready to Quit premiered on the channel in December, 2020.

