Netizens are concerned about Thando Msomi's safety. Image: @snl24

Source: UGC

South African Isencane Lengane viewers have had enough of the show and its display of abusive behaviour from Siyacela Dlamuka.

Jabu Macdonald concerned about Thando's safety

Social media has been buzzing as the KwaZulu-Natal-based reality TV stars Thando Msomi and Siyacela Dlamuka became the talk of the town once again after many netizens dragged Dlamuka for his outrageous behaviour towards his wife in a previous episode of Isencane Lengane.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald expressed his concerns about Thando Msomi's safety and also vowed not to watch the show again. The commentator also mentioned how this show continues to show the abuse Msomi endures in her marriage.

He said:

"#IsencaneLengane. This is the last time I’m watching this show. I blame myself for continuing to watch while Thando is being abused on TV. This isn’t entertainment, it’s torture. For now, I will remain hopeful that Thando will leave this marriage."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Thando's safety

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they weighed in on Thando Msomi's safety in her abusive marriage with Siyacela Dlamuka. Here's what they had to say:

@Moshabi16268369 said:

"The show tackles toxic masculinity in Zulu culture, sparking important conversations."

@Myaluka3 commented:

"@MojaLoveTv has a responsibility to mirror what is happening truthfully, as uncomfortable as it is. We will continue to watch because it raises awareness, there are a lot of Thandos out there."

@NMatemai responded:

"So if the show is cancelled, is that gonna stop the abuse, or will it just make it continue behind closed doors??? Which one is better, continue airing so the couple/woman can get help or ban it and she suffers in silence perpetually..."

@Raesetja123 replied:

"It just brings in a lot of trauma when she cried in front of her own baby. Ae no."

@Liam459046815 wrote:

"She needs to divorce this loser and go back to school."

Netizens have had enough of Siyacela's abusive behaviour towards Thando. Image: @snl24

Source: Instagram

Siyacela Dlamuka plans to convert church into tavern

In July last year, Siyacela Dlamuka caused havoc after he made a very drastic decision about the future of his late father, Mthandeni Dlamuka's church.

According to Daily Sun, Siyacela is said to have decided to convert the church into a tavern, leaving the family and congregation stunned. A family who wished to stay unknown told the publication that the star is very authoritarian and refuses to listen to the elders:

"He lords over the family like a patriarch, refusing to listen to anyone. In a shocking announcement, he declared his intention to transform the church into a business, only to reveal that his business plan was to turn it into a tavern. Our jaws dropped in disbelief."

The family member further mentioned that they tried to talk to him, but he is adamant about the decision he made.

Isencane Lengane fans worried about Thando Dlamuka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

Source: Briefly News