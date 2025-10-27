South African media personality Pamela Mtanga recently reflected on the Miss SA 2025 finale

The popular star co-hosted the show with Adulting actress Nomalanga Shozi

Mtanga opened up about how dedicated and confident the beauty pageant top 10 were as they walked the stage on Saturday, 25 October 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pamela Mtanga showed love to the Miss SA 2025 top 10 contestants. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Social media has been buzzing ever since the news about the newly crowned Miss SA 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, went viral, and the popular TV personality Pamela Mtanga reflected on the pageant and the contestant who graced the stage.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, the star who co-hosted the Miss SA 2025 finale with actress Nomalanga Shozi on Saturday, 25 October, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria shared her thoughts on the competition.

Mtanga stated how stunned and impressed she was, having to witness the nine finalists who walked the stage, competing for the crown.

"I implore the bravery, confidence and absolute dedication of the ladies who walked that stage on Saturday. Women who are smart, daring and beautiful, who are change makers! Our future is in great hands. Your work with Empower Youth Africa awaits," she wrote.

She also congratulated Mazaleni on coming out victorious and being crowned Miss SA 2025.

She said:

"Congratulations to Qhawekazi on being crowned Miss South Africa, and a special recognition to Bridgette Jones for her courage and resilience. You did it! Against all odds, you showed up, and I cannot wait to see you back on that stage because you truly are amazing, and I cannot wait to see you bring your impact statement to life."

Pamela congratulated the other contestants, stating that they were now a part of a sisterhood that many women, and herself included witnessed play out through all these years:

"And to the rest of the ladies, you’re now a part of a sisterhood that I’ve seen play out throughout the years. One that’s supportive and impactful! Like-minded individuals who want to see change and understand just how powerful they are. You showed our country what courage is like in front of millions. I hope you are as proud as I am."

See the post below:

Qhawekazi Mazaleni breaks her silence after being crowned Miss SA 2025

Following Pamela’s thoughts, the 24-year-old Qhawekazi Mazaleni broke her silence after she was crowned the nation's new queen on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

"It doesn't feel real. Thank you to South Africa for believing in me and having faith in me," said the beauty queen.

Mazaleni also shared that the most challenging part of her journey was balancing her focus on herself while supporting her fellow contestants.

Pamela Mtanga reflected on the Miss SA 2025 finale. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Qhawekazi Mazaleni becomes Miss SA favourite

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen and content creator Qhawekazi Mazaleni captured the hearts of South Africans online for her community work.

Social media users were rooting for the speech therapist, who was announced as a Miss SA Top 10 finalist on Tuesday, 16 September 2025. South Africans and fans of the content creator took to Miss SA's social media post this week to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News